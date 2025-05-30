Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to modify “Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT). PTA published Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) (the “Framework”) to provide a regulatory guideline for the industry, to enable the development of Internet of Things (IoT) eco-system in Pakistan either through unlicensed/shared bands, that may be used for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) on non-interference and non-protection basis, or through exclusively assigned /licensed frequency bands. However, the main emphasis of this Framework was to elaborate on the requirements and guidelines for the provisioning of IoT services in shared frequency bands. Section 2.2.2 (ii) of the Framework specifies the conditions under which licenses for IoT LPWAN shall be issued.

PTA to Tighten Regulatory Framework for IoT LPWAN Services in Pakistan

PTA has started consultations, which highlight the operational status of the existing IoT LPWAN licensees which showing their ineffectiveness in making a meaningful impact. Stakeholders will also be required to offer their input on how to limit IoT LPWAN licensing to serious contenders and improve their efficiency.

PTA has received various applications for IoT LPWAN license, which have been processed in light of the Framework. So far, 23 x licenses have been issued after due process.

Operational Status

The current operational status of these licenses has been obtained through recent surveys and inspections. The same is summarised below:

a. Only 5 x licensees are operational, but with limited scope and a small network.

b. 3 x licensees have deployed gateways for test & trial purposes.

c. Remaining licensees are still non-operational.:

License Terms & Conditions

Since IoT LPWAN License was aimed at the proliferation of IoT services and the provision of innovative smart solutions, the terms & conditions of the license did not contain:

a. Requirement for obtaining the commencement certificate.

b. Mandatory roll-out obligations

c. Any requirement for submission of AAAs

Analysis

Based on the operational status of IoT LPWAN licenses and the license terms & conditions, the following is concluded:

a. Very few licensees are utilising the license for a meaningful purpose.

b. License T&Cs are too relaxed, with no binding for the provision of services.

c. IoT-based services are essential for efficient utilisation of resources, resulting in environment-friendly, financially viable and safe & secure smart solutions.

The new rates, as and when approved by the Authority, shall be applicable to all corresponding categories of Radio Based Service providers. The existing licensees shall pay the revised rates with effect from the date of notification as duly mentioned in the respective licenses/approvals for the remaining tenure of the license on an annual/ lump sum basis. The new/renewed licensees shall also pay the license fee & spectrum charges for a complete five years, the term of the license, in advance.