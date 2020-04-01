PTA Tweeted About The Telecom Operator Initiatives Pakistani Internet Users Get Special Attention from the Likes of Google and Netflix

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Internet giants, such as Google and Netflix, are taking different measures to help and relieve tension on national telecommunications networks. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), it was told by global service providers that different measures they had taken to relieve the pressure on Pakistan’s internet and telcos.

PTA said Google launched new apps and tools that would provide Pakistani users with locally applicable information. This include extension of Google Search’s COVID-19 SOS Alerts, Awareness Panels, and YouTube Information Panels.

PTA tweeted today, “This product features a link to the National Institute of Health (NIH) to provide the Pakistani people with locally relevant information. Google is now supplying the Ministry of National Health Services with an ad inventory to help them showcase relevant, useful information.

Google also told PTA it had exchanged tips and tools for remote employees and students to help them to increase their productivity as well. This provide a recent set of approaches for distance learning, instruction, and tools to help teachers and students keep in touch.

Netflix also told them that, in order to minimize its telecommunications network traffic in Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, it found strategies to minimize Netflix’s telecommunications network traffic by 25% while retaining service efficiency. This will last for 30 days, which will be re-evaluated at the completion of this period, added PTA.