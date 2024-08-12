PTA Unveils Phase-wise Strategy to Combat Illegal SIM Usage

The illegal use of mobile SIMs is rampant in Pakistan even after multiple measures taken by respective authorities. Such SIMs have been reportedly used by malicious individuals to carry out criminal activities. To curb the illegal use of SIMs, the national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has rolled out a comprehensive phase-wise strategy. According to a credible source, PTA has acquired data from NADRA for identifying and blocking unauthorized SIMs.

PTA’s comprehensive plan for blocking SIMs will be carried out in three phases.

In the first phase, PTA will be targeting SIMs that are registered on fake or canceled CNICs.

In the second phase, the telecom regulator will deal with SIMs registered on expired CNICs,

In the third phase, SIMs that are registered in the names of deceased individuals will be blocked by PTA.

In addition, PTA has also launched a public awareness campaign to inform subscribers to update their SIM data. The authority underscores the significance of verifying and updating user information to save users from any trouble.

The source said that the phase-wise blocking process will start on August 16, to prevent and protect the data of citizens. The telecom regulator has reiterated that illegal SIM usage is being used in different crimes, so it will not be tolerated. This is why the authority is implementing a phase-wise approach that ensures a systematic and efficient blocking process.

