Many mobile users in Pakistan have experienced a frustrating issue: their balance gets deducted even when they are not actively using mobile data. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advises mobile consumers to remain cautious about unintended balance deductions. The authority has highlighted a common reason behind this problem and shared a simple solution to avoid it. PTA also revealed the free balance save service for all operators to prevent balance deductions.

PTA Urges Users to Activate Free Balance Save Service to Prevent Balance Deductions

In most cases, this happens when your internet bundle expires or runs out of data. Even if you are not consciously browsing, background apps on your phone may continue to use the internet. Once your package is finished, your mobile network automatically switches to Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) rates, which are significantly higher. This leads to quick and often unnoticed balance deductions.

To address this issue, all major telecom operators in Pakistan offer a free Balance Save (PAYG Blocker) service. When activated, this feature automatically blocks mobile data usage as soon as your bundle ends—preventing any unexpected charges.

How to Activate It

You can enable this service easily by dialing the following codes:

Jazz: *275#

*275# Zong: *4004#

*4004# Ufone: *6611#

*6611# Telenor Pakistan: *342#

Stay in Control of Your Balance

Activating the Balance Save service is a quick and effective way to ensure your mobile credit is not consumed without your knowledge. It gives you full control over when and how your data is used.

PTA continues to encourage users to stay informed and take advantage of such features to avoid unnecessary charges and ensure a transparent mobile experience.