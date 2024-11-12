PTA Urges VPN Registration Amid Technical Glitch Disruption

VPN users across Pakistan were suddenly hit by an unexpected outage last Sunday, leaving many unable to access the internet securely. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attributed the issue to a “technical glitch.” However, the PTA VPN Registration drive gained momentum after the outage incident. IT professionals, freelancers, and businesses are urged to complete the registration process on PTA’s website to avoid future service disruptions.

PTA VPN Registration: Why Pakistan’s IT Sector Needs to Comply Now?

The PTA has been insisting on registration due to increased dependence on VPNs amid ongoing restrictions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and other intermittent access issues. Several IT companies and freelancers, who depend on VPNs to securely connect with international clients, expressed frustration at the VPN disruption in Pakistan. However, Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), an industry group representing the IT sector reported that VPN services had largely been restored.

In a statement following the incident, PTA regurgitated the significance of VPN registration. Moreover, the authority highlighted that commercial users should whitelist their IP addresses to avoid future issues. P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed stated:

“Many of the association’s members use registered, professional VPNs, but freelancers and remote workers often rely on private VPNs, which may not always be registered.”

P@SHA responded by encouraging members to follow VPN registration procedures, particularly those in the IT industry whose overseas clients demand secure internet connections. The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) also stepped in, issuing a directive urging VPN registration across all sectors. According to PSEB, VPNs are allowed for legitimate purposes in Pakistan, including banking, IT services, and education. However, strict regulations aim to prevent misuse.

20,000 VPN IP addresses have been registered since 2020. PTA wants to reach broader compliance with its latest campaign. Non-registered VPNs will reportedly face deactivation soon. However, the PTA promised an awareness campaign to guide businesses and individuals through the registration process.

