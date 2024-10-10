PTA Warns Against Buying Suspiciously Low-priced Phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged citizens to stay cautious while purchasing new or used smartphones. In its latest advisory, the PTA stressed that the mobile phones must be bought from trusted sources and ensuring they come with a valid warranty. Moreover, this warning aims to help consumers avoid counterfeit or illegally imported devices.

PTA also shed light on the importance of purchasing box-packed devices and checking for the PTA stamp on the packaging. While purchasing any phone, buyers should also ensure that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number on the phone matches the one on the box, the telecom authority added.

The national telecom regulator also warned consumers against suspiciously low-priced phones, specifically those sold without a warranty. In addition, it encouraged buyers to verify the authenticity of their smartphones through the Device Verification System (DVS). It can be done in 3 ways including,

By visiting https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/.

By downloading the DVS app.

Texting the IMEI to 8484.

The advisory also asked consumers to perform all of the aforementioned checks in front of the seller to ensure transparency. “This will protect you from potential fraud and ensure your device complies with PTA’s regulations,” PTA said.

As smartphone-related scams rise, the advisory serves as a timely reminder for citizens to stay vigilant and follow the proper steps to verify their purchases.

