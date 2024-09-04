PTA Warns Against OTP Scams

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a strong warning to social media users about a significant increase in phishing scams. Hackers are employing deceptive tactics to trick users into revealing their personal information and OTP scams, which can lead to account hijacking and financial fraud.

The PTA emphasized that it will never initiate contact with users via phone calls, emails, or messages requesting sensitive details like passwords or OTPs. It advised users to exercise extreme caution and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing their personal information with unknown individuals.

How to Protect Yourself:

Beware of Phishing Attempts: Be wary of unsolicited messages, emails, or calls that ask for personal information or OTPs.

Verify the Sender: Always confirm the authenticity of the sender before responding to any message or clicking on any links.

Avoid Clicking on Unknown Links: Do not click on links in suspicious emails or messages, as they could lead to malicious websites.

Use Strong Passwords: Create unique and complex passwords for your social media accounts and avoid using easily guessable information.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Enable two-factor authentication on your social media accounts for added security.

Report Phishing Attempts: If you encounter a phishing attempt, report it to the PTA or the relevant authorities.

Steps to Take if Your Account is Hacked

Change Your Password Immediately: If your account has been compromised, change your password as soon as possible.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Activate two-factor authentication to prevent future unauthorized access.

Report the Incident: Notify the social media platform and relevant authorities about the hacking incident.

Monitor Your Accounts: Keep a close eye on your account for any suspicious activity.

PTA’s Role in Combating Scams



The PTA has been actively working to combat phishing scams and protect consumers from financial losses. It has urged mobile phone operators to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of scam messages and has provided guidelines to users on how to identify and avoid phishing attempts.

The PTA has also encouraged users to report phishing incidents to the following channels:

PTA website

PTA CMS mobile app

PTA toll-free number

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

State Bank of Pakistan (for financial fraud)

By following these guidelines and staying vigilant, social media users can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to phishing scams and protect their personal information.