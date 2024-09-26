PTA Warns of Critical Vulnerabilities in Intel Products

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a cyber security advisory alerting organizations to multiple vulnerabilities discovered in Intel products. These vulnerabilities affect a range of Intel software and hardware, including Intel GPA Software, Intel GPA Framework Software, Intel Server Products UEFI Firmware, and Intel Server Board Onboard Video Driver Software.

The vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to gain elevated privileges or initiate a denial of service (DoS) attack. These attacks could potentially disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

The PTA has classified the threat level as significant, emphasizing the potential for severe consequences if these vulnerabilities are not addressed. The advisory lists several Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), including CVE-2023-24460, CVE-2024-21788, and CVE-2023-41961, among others.

To mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities, the PTA has recommended several precautionary measures. Organizations should ensure that users operate with the least privileges necessary to perform their job functions, limiting potential damage in case of a compromise. Comprehensive monitoring systems should be implemented to detect any unusual activity that could indicate an attack.

Additionally, the PTA advises limiting physical and network access to affected products to trusted personnel only. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) should be used to add an extra layer of security.

Regular security audits and vulnerability assessments are also crucial to identify and address potential weaknesses in systems. The PTA emphasizes the importance of user education, particularly regarding the dangers of privilege escalation attacks and the need to avoid reusing passwords.

By following these recommendations, organizations can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to cyberattacks targeting these vulnerabilities.