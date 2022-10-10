Many accidents have happened in Pakistan due to the placing of Internet and TV wires on electricity poles and mingling them with other wires. In order to minimize it, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to crack down on copper television and internet wires dangling from electricity poles.

PTA has also begun a nationwide investigation to guarantee that no licensee is exploiting electric poles for copper-based service delivery. The government has issued new directives requiring all Fixed Local Loop (FLL) and Long Distance International (LDI) operators to deploy underground and above internet lines in accordance with International Telecommunication Union standards.

PTA Warns of Strict Action Against those Installing TV & Internet Wires on Poles

Furthermore, the national regulator informed that the operators are placing their wires on the infrastructure of distribution firms, and accidents are occurring as a result of internet and television cables breaking and dangling from power poles and laying on the ground.

As per a document, the PTA has indicated that its licensees mostly use Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) to provide internet services throughout the country. Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) transmits data using light-based or optical technology. The fiber is composed of non-electrically conducting dielectric material. According to a case study of human electrocution in Karachi, the bulk of wires in the area is owned by cable television operators.

According to the PTA document, power distribution firms are responsible for permitting the installation of copper lines on utility poles. To lay copper cables, the major distribution providers, including K-Electric, charge Rs. 10 per pole.

Directions From PTA:

PTA has also provided NEPRA and other distribution businesses with worldwide Telecommunication Union-defined OFC cable laying standards. Copper wires are not permitted to be suspended from electric poles; to prevent accidents, these cables must be removed immediately. According to the PTA, while placing optical fiber cables on electric poles, the operators should maintain a specific distance from power lines.

Check out? PTA Seeks Demand From Telcos For Additional 3G/4G Spectrum for 10 years