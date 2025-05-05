PTA Warns of Strict Penalties for Using Unregistered Phones – Justice or Public Exploitation?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has once again issued a stern warning against citizens using illegal or tampered mobile phones. According to the PTA, the latter could face serious consequences, including up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs. 1 million, and confiscation of the device. The new notification targets phones with cloned or altered IMEI numbers. However, this announcement has triggered a wave of backlash on social media. Users have flooded platforms like Facebook with complaints and questions.

On Techjuice and PTA’s official pages, the reaction was intense, as people looked angry, frustrated, and tired.

One user, Zeeshan Khalid, wrote:

“They failed to stop patched mobiles. Why penalties now?”

Another user, Syed Mubarak Abbas, questioned the point of paying taxes:

“Are we getting better healthcare or education? No. Then why keep squeezing the public?”

Many believe the government is punishing the wrong people. Instead of going after smugglers or black-market dealers, they are targeting everyday users. Most buyers have no idea their phones are patched or illegal.

High Taxes Add to the Problem

A large number of users pointed out the heavy taxes on smartphones. These taxes often make a mid-range or flagship device unaffordable. According to one comment, a phone worth Rs. 50,000 ends up costing Rs. 110,000 after tax. In some cases, taxes are even higher than the cost of the phone.

“Buying a 4-lac phone with 1.76-lac tax? Where is the justice?” wrote Muhammad Salar Abbasi.

Others shared similar views. They say the high cost forces people to look for cheaper, unofficial alternatives. It’s a matter of survival, not luxury.

Syed Huzaifa Ali wrote:

“Even 100k phones are potatoes in specs. Why not buy a 30k patched phone that performs better?”

Retailers Also Affected

Retailers have also raised their voices. Some claim that they buy phones in bulk with PTA-approved stickers. The phones are verified, sealed, and ready for sale. But after a few months, they are suddenly blocked. This has happened with popular brands like Infinix, Tecno, and Itel. According to Abdul Qudoos Khan,

“We spend millions buying sealed, PTA-approved phones. But later, the same phones get blocked. Why?” Such issues hurt business owners and damage public trust in the system.

Comparing with Other Countries

Social media users also questioned why Pakistan has such a system in the first place. They say mobile registration doesn’t exist in most countries. India, for example, has no PTA-like IMEI registration. Even countries in Africa don’t require this. Users simply insert a SIM and start using their phones.

“The curse of PTA and non-PTA devices exists only in Pakistan,” one user commented.

Another person added:

“Even in the world’s poorest nations, no one pays such taxes to use a mobile phone.”

This raises a serious question. Is this really about regulation, or just another way to collect more money from the public?

PTA’s Justification

PTA insists that the system ensures national security. According to the authority, fake IMEIs can be used in criminal activities. By blocking such phones, the PTA claims to be protecting the people. But critics say this is not enough reason to impose such high costs on users. Nor is it fair to punish buyers who unknowingly purchase such phones.

Who Should Be Accountable?

Instead of warning the public, many believe that action should be taken against sellers, smugglers, and importers. These are the people introducing illegal phones into the market.

“Why arrest users? Arrest the dealers,” Bilal Karim wrote in frustration.

Another user, Hurrair Aqeel, called it daylight robbery,

“PTA is fully aware of the grey market. But instead of fixing it, they go after the public.”

The demand is simple: make phones affordable, fix the tax system, and take action where it matters.

Is This Justice?

When the average citizen is forced to pay more than double the price of a phone just to make a legal call, something is wrong. When people are punished for using a device they didn’t know was illegal, something is wrong. When even honest retailers suffer despite buying approved stock, something is wrong.

The purpose of regulation should be to protect, not punish. A fair system should support users, not squeeze them. Pakistan needs better solutions, not threats. Smugglers must be stopped at the source. Taxes must be revised. The process must be transparent.

Until then, the public will keep asking, Is this justice or just another way to make the people pay?

Also read:

PTA Launches Crackdown on Illegal Phones: Users May Face Legal Consequences