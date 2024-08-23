PTA Warns Potential Telecom Crisis Threat

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of non-renewed Long Distance International (LDI) licenses. In a document presented to Parliament, the PTA highlighted the significant threat this poses to Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure, with widespread implications for mobile services, internet connectivity, and banking operations.

The document revealed that Pakistan’s long-haul and metro optical fiber cable (OFC) network spans a total of 25,567 km and 18,337 km, respectively. Key players like Wateen Telecom, which operates a substantial portion of the long-haul OFC network, have leased their infrastructure to major telecom operators like Telenor, Jazz, and CMPak for fiber-to-the-site (FTTS) connectivity.

The non-renewal of LDI licenses could have severe repercussions for these telecom operators, as they rely on this infrastructure to provide essential services to millions of customers. A disruption in LDI licenses could lead to significant outages in mobile services, internet connectivity, and even banking transactions, which often rely on stable telecommunications networks.

The PTA’s warning underscores the urgent need for the government to address this issue promptly. The non-renewal of LDI licenses could have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s economy and its digital development. It is crucial to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to prevent such a crisis.

As Pakistan continues to grow its digital footprint, a reliable and robust telecom infrastructure is essential. The government must prioritize the renewal of LDI licenses and work to ensure the continued stability and growth of the country’s telecommunications sector.