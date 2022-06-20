PTA Warns Telecom Operators To Provide Uninterrupted Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently warned the telecom operators. They said that the operators are bound to provide uninterrupted services to subscribers under license conditions, rules and regulations.

Telecom Operators Warned Of Service Outages

On June 17th, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance invited the cellular mobile industry to their meeting. They stated that the basic purpose of this meeting was to get their input on budget proposals related to the telecom industry.

Furthermore, a statement issued by them clearly reads that:

“The mobile operators are governed under license conditions, rules, and regulations issued by PTA. Operators are required to provide uninterrupted telecom services to the subscribers and in case they don’t, the regulator has relevant provisions to take appropriate action”.

The telecom regulator took notice of reports about outages of services in far-flung areas when a statement was issued on Sunday by the PTA. As a result, the telecom operators were warned of service outages if their demands related to tax reduction were not met.

A few days back, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted the first Long Distance International (LDI) license after 8 years. The PTA First LDI license was issued to Cyber Internet Services Pvt. Limited as part of the ongoing deregulation of the telecom sector. The company submitted $0.5 million license fee and $10 million bank guarantees for the laying of a 1,500 km optical fiber cable.