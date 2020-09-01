PTA warns TikTok to Seal Immoral Content

On Monday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) requested that TikToK stack vulgar, inappropriate, and inhumane viewership content in Pakistan.

In light of the rising concerns in society regarding content, the PTA chairman carried an online meeting with TikTok’s senior executives, “a press release issued by the company said. “While recognizing the platform ‘s recent measures to stop indecent content, the PTA chairman called on the platform to put in place a stronger monitoring and moderation mechanism so that unlawful content will not be accessible in Pakistan.

Also, PTA asked YouTube not only to discourage videos encouraging hate speech against government and ethnic communities. The authority has reached out to YouTube for help in this matter and has demanded collaboration in stopping inflammatory videos from disseminating like this.

Furthermore, the TikTok has been into the hot waters since the start of the year all around the world. The US government announced earlier this summer that it was planning to ban Chinese social media applications like the popular TikTok app. President Trump signed two executive orders in August to block dealings with ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. In China, TikTok and WeChat ‘s international counterparts-video and messaging applications like YouTube and WhatsApp-have been banned for years.

However, this caused uproar on social media, in which people argue that this is a gross infringement of their universal human rights, which is freedom of expression.