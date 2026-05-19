PTA Is About to Block WhatsApp Accounts Linked to Unregistered SIMs, Are You Safe?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued an urgent public advisory warning that WhatsApp accounts connected to inactive, blocked, deactivated, or unregistered SIM cards face imminent access restrictions. When that happens, it will not just be your WhatsApp that disappears. It will be everything attached to it: your entire chat history, your contacts, your media, your groups, your business conversations, and years of personal data, gone in an instant with no guarantee of recovery.

This is not a distant regulatory threat. The PTA has already acted. The warning is live. And the question every Pakistani WhatsApp user needs to answer right now is simple: is the SIM linked to your WhatsApp account active, registered in your name, and biometrically verified?

If you are not sure, keep reading.

Who Is Actually at Risk

Pakistan has over 190 million active mobile subscribers, but not all SIMs in circulation are properly registered or currently active. Millions of Pakistanis use WhatsApp on numbers that were

Purchased years ago and never formally biometrically verified

Registered under someone else’s name, a family member, a friend, or a previous owner

Currently inactive due to non-use or non-payment

Blocked by operators for various reasons but still technically linked to a WhatsApp account

Secondary SIMs that have not been used recently

For all of these users, the PTA’s warning is not theoretical. It is an active risk that could materialise at any time: an unexpected logout, a verification failure, and suddenly a WhatsApp account that cannot be recovered because the SIM it is linked to no longer exists in any active, verified form.

The PTA’s message is blunt: mobile numbers are now a core part of your digital identity. An unverified or inactive number is not just a telecom problem; it is a digital identity problem with real consequences for how you communicate, work, and store personal information.

What You Could Lose

This is the part that most advisories understate, so let us be direct about what is actually at stake.

When a WhatsApp account linked to an inactive or unverified SIM is blocked or restricted, users typically lose:

What You Lose Can You Recover It? All chat history Not without a backup All contacts stored in WhatsApp Unless saved to phone separately All media, photos, videos, documents Not without a backup Group memberships Must be re-added by admins Business account history Potentially permanent loss WhatsApp account itself Only if new verified SIM is available

For small business owners, freelancers, and professionals who conduct significant business through WhatsApp – and in Pakistan, that is tens of millions of people – the loss of a WhatsApp account and its history is not just inconvenient. It is commercially damaging.

How to Check If You Are at Risk, Right Now

Before anything else, do this immediately:

Step 1 — Check Your Linked Number Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings. Your linked phone number is displayed at the top. Note it down.

Step 2 — Verify SIM Registration Send an SMS from that number to 668, Pakistan’s official SIM information service. You will receive a reply showing how many SIMs are registered against your CNIC. If your WhatsApp number does not appear in the registered SIMs against your name, it is at risk.

Alternatively, visit www.pta.gov.pk or use the PTA’s digital assistant on WhatsApp at 0315-0055055 to check your SIM registration status.

Step 3 — Check If the SIM Is Active Try making a call or sending an SMS from the SIM linked to your WhatsApp. If it does not work, your SIM may already be inactive, and your WhatsApp account is at immediate risk.

Step 4 — Check Biometric Verification Status If your SIM was purchased before biometric verification was made mandatory, or if it was transferred without proper re-verification, it may not be biometrically verified. Contact your network’s customer service to confirm.

Quick Risk Assessment

Your Situation Risk Level SIM active, registered in your name, biometrically verified Safe SIM active but registered under someone else’s name High Risk SIM inactive but WhatsApp still works High Risk SIM blocked but WhatsApp account still accessible Immediate Risk Not sure of SIM status Check Now

What to Do If You Are at Risk

If your SIM is unregistered or registered under another name: Visit the nearest franchise or customer service centre of your mobile operator, Jazz, Zong, or Telenor/Ufone, with your original CNIC. Request SIM re-registration or biometric re-verification. This process takes minutes and is free of charge.

If your SIM is inactive: Reactivate it immediately by loading credit or making a call. If it has been inactive for an extended period, it may have been deactivated by the operator, in which case you will need to visit the franchise for reactivation or SIM replacement.

If your SIM is blocked: Visit your operator’s customer service centre with your CNIC to resolve the block. If the SIM cannot be unblocked, you will need to migrate your WhatsApp account to a new, verified SIM before the old number is completely deactivated.

To migrate WhatsApp to a new number: Open WhatsApp → Settings → Account → Change Number. Follow the prompts to transfer your account, chat history, and groups to a new verified SIM. Do this before your current SIM is deactivated, not after.

Back up your WhatsApp immediately: Regardless of your SIM status, back up your WhatsApp data right now. Go to Settings → Chats → Chat Backup and create an immediate backup to Google Drive or local storage. This ensures your chat history is recoverable even if something goes wrong.

The Bigger Picture: Why PTA Is Doing This

This advisory is not happening in isolation. It is part of Pakistan’s broader push to document and secure its digital identity infrastructure, a priority that has intensified as mobile numbers have become the primary identifier for banking, government services, freelance platforms, and social media accounts.

An unverified SIM is not just a tax documentation gap. It is a security vulnerability. Unregistered numbers have historically been used for fraud, harassment, financial scams, and anonymous criminal activity. By linking WhatsApp access to verified SIM registration, the PTA is tightening the connection between digital accounts and verified real-world identities.

The campaign slogan, “Protect Your WhatsApp. Protect Your Digital Identity” reflects exactly that framing. Your WhatsApp account is increasingly your digital front door. The PTA is now requiring that door to have a verified lock.

The Bottom Line

The PTA’s warning is serious, the consequences are real, and the fix is straightforward, but only if you act before the restriction hits your account.

Check your SIM status today. Verify your registration. Back up your data. And if anything is out of order, fix it at the nearest franchise before it becomes a problem you cannot undo.

The PTA’s digital assistant is available on WhatsApp at 0315-0055055 for guidance. Your network’s customer service centres are open. The process takes minutes.

Your chats, your contacts, and your digital identity are worth ten minutes of your time today.