Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regularly updates its official website with information and documents related to consumers and other stakeholders. The public can access information including online documents, licensing applications/NOCs with timelines and consumer complaint procedures on its official website.

PTA Website Updates With Latest Information

PTA website also has links to the procedure to be followed for registration of new mobile devices. To ensure inclusion and accessibility, PTA’s bilingual mobile responsive website is also compliant to the universal web accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.

PTA has made its website more user-friendly. Now it has become easy for the user to register for new mobile devices. PTA has also made it easy for people to complain about the problem they face. PTA has also guided the people if they see any misleading content about the religion they can complain at PTA’s official website. So, it can take appropriate action regarding this.

PTA is providing the following e-services online

DIRBS

Apply COC for Mobile Devices

Numbering

Complaints

PTA has made important searches the individual tabs with the name of “What are you Looking For?”. Under this heading, you will find the most requested links. Some of them are as follow;

Report Website/URL

Annual Reports

Tender

Licensing

Biometric Verification

Press Releases

Stolen IMEI Search

Industry Events

Spectrum Auction

No doubt, the government has made it really easy for the native people to reach the appropriate persons regarding their issues. For official website Click Here