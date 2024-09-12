PTA Withdraws X (Twitter) Suspension: Access Still Unclear

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has retracted its notice regarding the suspension of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). PTA’s legal representative, Ahsan Imam, confirmed the decision during a hearing at the Sindh High Court. In Sindh High Court petitions had been filed seeking the immediate restoration of the platform.

During the court proceedings, the judge asked whether the withdrawal of the suspension notice meant that X was now accessible in Pakistan. Despite this, Moez Jaffri, the advocate representing the petitioners, pointed out that access to X had not yet been restored, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the PTA’s decision. The court, acknowledging the absence of an active suspension notice, suggested that X should be functional again.

The PTA’s lawyer, however, indicated he had limited information regarding the technical aspects of the suspension’s withdrawal and faced criticism for presenting different representatives for various petitions. This inconsistency created confusion over the current status of X in the country.

Although the federal government had earlier responded, claiming that X had been operational as of March 28, users still reported that the platform was inaccessible. The Deputy Attorney General cited security concerns as the initial reason for the suspension, highlighting intelligence reports as the basis for the ban.

The court requested a detailed explanation regarding the reasons for the suspension. He adjourned the hearing for two weeks, during which time the government has to provide its official stance. Additionally, the court acknowledged a contempt petition regarding the continuation of the ban, despite the PTA’s retraction of the suspension notice.

PTA banned platform X initially in February following accusations of rigging during the February 8 general elections. Allegations surfaced after an elections officer, Liaqat Ali Chattha, from Rawalpindi publicly claimed on social media that he had tampered with election results. In response to these claims, PTA blocked X on February 17, citing the need to prevent further violations of Pakistani law.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had earlier defended the ban, arguing in court that the suspension was essential to address violations of Pakistani laws. They emphasized that some users are using X to spread hate speech and offensive content against national institutions, which raised concerns about national security and dignity. The MoI further asserted that the ban did not conflict with Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.