The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed a detailed Quality of Service (QoS) survey. PTA’s 2024 QoS survey was conducted for fixed-line broadband services across 26 major cities, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The assessment took place during the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

The purpose of this survey was to evaluate how well Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) are delivering internet services. The PTA aimed to ensure users receive high-quality, uninterrupted internet. These assessments are part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to raise service standards nationwide.

PTA’s 2024 QoS Survey Finds Good Network Availability, but Bandwidth Issues Persist

In total, 15 unique operators were evaluated in 11 cities during the 4th quarter. The cities included Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, and others. Each BSP was tested on key performance indicators (KPIs) outlined in the Fixed-line Broadband Regulation 2022.

The main KPIs included:

Network availability at both core and access nodes

Local and international network latency

Jitter (variation in signal delay)

Bandwidth utilization

Most BSPs showed good performance on KPIs like network availability, latency, and jitter. In cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, operators such as PTCL, Telecard, and Superior Connections scored a full 100% in compliance with PTA standards.

However, bandwidth utilisation stood out as a weak point. Many operators could not meet the target of keeping bandwidth usage under 80%. This issue can result in slower internet speeds, especially during peak hours. In areas like Gwadar and Muzaffarabad, the quality dropped significantly. For example, in Gwadar, PTCL and NTC showed very high latency and jitter, failing to meet compliance standards.

In Lahore, Redtone failed to meet international latency standards, with a delay of over 318 milliseconds. Similarly, in Islamabad, Cybernet did not comply with the bandwidth utilisation target, scoring 83.02%, above the 80% threshold.

The PTA has taken notice of these shortcomings. Operators that underperformed in bandwidth usage have been directed to take corrective measures. These steps are necessary to avoid congestion and deliver smoother internet experiences for users.

Despite some issues, the overall results show steady progress. Many cities had BSPs achieving full compliance. PTA’s proactive approach ensures that users in even remote areas get attention when it comes to service quality.

The PTA has promised to continue monitoring services regularly. These surveys help identify problem areas and allow the authority to enforce improvements.

With growing dependence on digital services, high-speed and stable broadband is more important than ever. PTA’s surveys aim to push service providers to maintain better standards across the country.

In conclusion, while the internet quality in many cities is satisfactory, there is still room for improvement, especially in managing bandwidth effectively. PTA’s work ensures transparency and accountability, which ultimately benefits every internet user in Pakistan.