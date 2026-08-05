The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately restore the “Change in Particulars” facility, also known as Form 181, on the IRIS portal for sales tax registered persons. The association says the suspension of this feature has created serious difficulties for taxpayers and is affecting their ability to meet legal requirements.

In a letter sent to Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Zubair Bilal, the PTBA highlighted the problems caused by the unavailability of Form 181. According to the association, taxpayers are currently unable to update important business information on the IRIS portal, making it difficult to keep their tax records accurate and up to date.

PTBA Urges FBR to Restore Form 181 Facility on IRIS Portal

Form 181 is an important feature of the IRIS system because it allows registered taxpayers to make changes to their business details whenever necessary. These updates may include changes in business addresses, contact information, ownership details, or other registration particulars. Such changes are often required to ensure compliance with tax laws and regulations.

The PTBA stated that the suspension of the facility has disrupted routine business activities for many registered taxpayers. Businesses that need to update their records are currently unable to do so, creating delays in completing legal and administrative requirements. The association believes this issue is causing unnecessary inconvenience for taxpayers who want to comply with tax rules.

The association also pointed out that maintaining accurate business information is an essential part of the tax registration process. When taxpayers cannot update their records on time, they may face complications in future tax filings, audits, or other official procedures. The PTBA stressed that these challenges are affecting genuine taxpayers who are trying to fulfill their legal obligations.

According to the letter, the continued unavailability of Form 181 may also impact overall tax compliance. Taxpayers depend on digital services provided through the IRIS portal to complete various tax-related tasks efficiently. If an important feature remains unavailable for an extended period, it can reduce the effectiveness of the online tax system and create additional administrative burdens.

The PTBA urged the FBR to restore the Form 181 facility as soon as possible. The association believes that bringing the feature back will help businesses update their registration details without unnecessary delays. It also said the restoration would improve the overall user experience for taxpayers using the IRIS portal.

The association further noted that easy access to digital tax services encourages voluntary tax compliance. When taxpayers can complete their obligations through a reliable online system, they are more likely to comply with tax laws in a timely manner. Restoring the facility would therefore benefit both taxpayers and the tax administration.

The PTBA expressed hope that the FBR would take immediate action to resolve the issue. It emphasized that restoring Form 181 would support smooth business operations, reduce compliance-related difficulties, and help taxpayers maintain accurate records. The association believes that a fully functional IRIS portal is essential for promoting an efficient and transparent tax system in Pakistan.