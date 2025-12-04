PTCL Accepts Terms for Telenor Pakistan Acquisition as PTA Issues Conditional Approval

Pakistan’s telecom sector moved a step closer to a major consolidation on Wednesday after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) granted conditional approval to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for its planned acquisition of Telenor Pakistan.

Officials confirmed that the regulator had been awaiting PTCL’s formal response on whether it would accept the conditions attached to the merger-and-acquisition review. PTCL has now agreed to all terms without reservations, effectively removing a regulatory bottleneck that had delayed progress for months.

The development sets the stage for the final regulatory processing of the multi-billion-rupee transaction, which is expected to reshape competitive dynamics, particularly as the country prepares for its next spectrum auction.

PTA’s conditional go-ahead reflects the authority’s satisfaction over PTCL’s commitments related to service continuity, consumer protection measures, network integration, and adherence to post-merger compliance requirements. Industry experts note that once the deal receives full approval, PTCL Group will strengthen its position as Pakistan’s second-largest telecom operator, while Telenor exits the market after nearly 20 years of operations.

With PTCL’s unconditional acceptance now officially recorded, the merger process is expected to accelerate as remaining technical and procedural steps move toward completion.

