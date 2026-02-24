PTCL Achieves Strong Financial Results with Significant YoY Growth during 2025 Annual revenue climbs to PKR 120 billion

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has announced its consolidated annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. PTCL recorded strong YoY revenue growth, maintaining its position as Pakistan’s premier integrated telecom and ICT services provider.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased by 12% on a YoY basis, driven by strong performance in fixed broadband, enterprise, wholesale and mobile services.

Consolidated operating profit grew by 216% year on year, underscoring strong operational performance. For the year, a net loss of Rs. 9.7 billion was recorded, primarily driven by accelerated ECL provisioning at Ubank following revisions to the Prudential Regulations.

PTCL revenue grew by 12% YoY, led by 50% growth in Flash Fiber and 16% growth in Business Solutions compared to the last financial year.

Carrier and Wholesale business has maintained momentum with 28% growth. The international segment also recorded a YoY revenue increase of 3%.

PTCL’s operating profit reached Rs. 18.2 billion, up 49% YoY and posted a net profit of Rs. 1.4 billion despite one-off booking of additional pension liability amounting to Rs. 6.9 billion pursuant to the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ufone’s revenue grew by 14% YoY, driven by retail & corporate segments.

Ufone’s operating profit reached PKR 17.6 billion YoY posting 283% growth while net loss has reduced significantly by 89%.

PTCL achieved a landmark milestone with the successful acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, following receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals. The transaction was formally completed on December 31, 2025. However, the operational results of Telenor Pakistan will be consolidated from Jan 01, 2026. With Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers now operating as wholly owned subsidiaries, the transaction represents one of Pakistan’s most significant telecom consolidations. PTCL has since progressed toward the planned amalgamation of Telenor Pakistan and Ufone, subject to regulatory approvals. The planned integration is designed to enhance nationwide network coverage, improve operational efficiencies, strengthen market competitiveness, and support the Group’s long-term strategic priorities across connectivity and digital services.

PTCL Flash Fiber continued to lead the fiber broadband market across Pakistan, achieving 50% year-on-year growth and maintaining the highest subscriber market share at 33%. The introduction of the high value ‘Tez Raftaar’ offer expanded access to affordable high-speed internet, improving customer experience and supporting wider digital adoption.

Digital services including UPaisa delivered a strong performance in FY 2025, with its 30-day active user base exceeding 1.5 million. Transactions increased by 57% year on year, reaching a record monthly peak of 13.2 million, while throughput grew by 33% to its highest-ever monthly level of PKR 21.9 billion. The ‘UPTCL App’ (Self-Care App) recorded strong adoption by customers, with monthly active users surpassing 5.7 million. Ufone’s digital sub-brand Onic crossed 406k subscribers, achieving 169% year-on-year growth through a fully digital operating model for customer convenience.

During 2025, PTCL and Ufone strengthened their enterprise footprint by expanding mobility, connectivity, and digital services nationwide. Ufone enhanced GSM-based corporate offerings and scaled its Device-as-a-Service platform to support field operations, IoT, and M2M use cases, securing high-value wins across government, Trakker, and new verticals including FinTech. PTCL Smart Cloud recorded strong growth by onboarding digital banks, fintechs, enterprises, and government institutions, driven by demand for sovereign cloud, managed security, and disaster recovery solutions. The Company expanded and upgraded AI-ready, high-performance data center infrastructure, while the Wholesale segment delivered growth in IP bandwidth and managed capacity through strategic partnerships with mobile operators and satellite providers.

Internationally, PTCL reinforced its carrier wholesale leadership through a diversified submarine cable network and resilient national fiber infrastructure, supporting rising global data demand.

Across the Enterprise segment, PTCL secured major ICT and telecom projects spanning banking, education, aviation, healthcare, government, financial institutions, and public-sector organizations, while enhancing service quality and customer experience. The Company also delivered Pakistan’s first 5G-ready smart residential community, combining seamless connectivity with modern living to enable future-ready digital lifestyle.

As part of its innovation journey, PTCL became the first operator in Pakistan to enable end-to-end bill payments and monthly PDF billing via WhatsApp, further strengthening digital convenience and accessibility.

The Company partnered with Mercantile, Apple’s authorised distributor in Pakistan, to launch the iPhone 17 series bundled with Ufone and PTCL Flash Fiber offers across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, providing official devices, extended warranties, insurance coverage, and integrated telecom benefits.

PTCL’s performance during the year was recognised at the Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards and the Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards, where the Company received Gold recognition for its clean water access campaign delivered under the ‘Dil Se’ platform, alongside honours for creative excellence and high-impact campaigns that not only resonated strongly with audiences but also delivered compelling stories that had meaningful social impact across various communities.

Social Impact:

Under the ‘Dil Se’ platform, PTCL continued to advance its social impact agenda across Tech 4 Inclusion, Tech 4 Social Innovation, and Act of Kindness, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and focused on digital inclusion, resilience, and access to essential services.

The Ba-Ikhtiar program marked a milestone year with 79 women graduating from digital and entrepreneurial training and launching independent ventures. The initiative also achieved national visibility through Pakistan’s first AI-powered fashion showcase, the Peshawar Zalmi PSL kit collaboration, media coverage on BBC Urdu and Pashto, and expansion to 23 cities, prioritising flood-affected regions.

PTCL and Ufone strengthened inclusive technology through their partnership with ConnectHear, launching the world’s first AI-powered sign-language early warning system for the Deaf community, supported by the GSMA Innovation Fund and showcased at leading global forums including Gitex Global 2025 in Dubai.

Public health and safety efforts continued through support for UNICEF’s polio awareness campaigns, provision of free connectivity in flood-affected districts, and sustained access to communication during emergencies. Under the Act of Kindness pillar, PTCL expanded access to clean water in remote areas such as Thar and Umerkot, earning Gold awards at both the Dragons of Pakistan and Dragons of Asia Awards. A new MoU with PPAF will further extend water interventions across South Punjab and Thar, benefiting over 200,000 people.

Together, these initiatives reflect PTCL’s continued focus on delivering measurable social impact alongside long-term business growth.

Also Read: PTCL Flash Fiber Wins Ookla Awards for Best Fixed Network and Best ISP Gaming Experience in Pakistan