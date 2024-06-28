PTCL advances Telenor Pakistan acquisition by signing financing agreements with IFC-led consortium

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) has signed formal loan agreements with an International Finance Corporation (IFC)-led consortium to secure up to $400 million in financing for the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Pvt.) Limited. This is a significant milestone in the acquisition process following the IFC Board of Directors’ approval of the financing deal in April 2024.

PTCL entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) last December with Telenor B.V. to acquire 100% of the shares of Telenor Pakistan at a price of PKR 108 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

The IFC-led consortium, which includes the Silk Road Fund (SRF) and British International Investment plc (BII), has now formally agreed upon a $400 million facility with a seven-year tenor. The facility will be repaid in quarterly installments and includes a one-year capital grace period. The financing of this project is in line with the IFC-led consortium’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and narrowing the digital infrastructure gap in Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf said, “We are thrilled to witness the materialization of this financing deal, which brings us closer to concluding this transformative milestone in Pakistan’s telecom sector. We are eager to serve a larger customer base with renewed commitment as soon as the acquisition process concludes following the necessary regulatory approvals.”

The disbursement of financing is expected to take place following the completion of the conditions as specified in the financing agreements.

