PTCL and Huawei enable Sukh Chayn Residence with 5G-ready connectivity

PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) in collaboration with Huawei, has deployed state-of-the-art connectivity solutions at Sukh Chayn Residence, a premier luxury residential complex in Islamabad, to redefine smart living. This unique collaboration combines 5G Ready Digital Indoor System (DIS) Lampsite and High-speed Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) with luxury living to set a new standard for digital lifestyle in Pakistan.

The DIS represents a significant leap forward in connectivity technology, unlike traditional Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), which rely on passive components, DIS delivers 100% digital signals through an end-to-end active infrastructure. This ensures superior coverage, minimal interference, and a unified user experience, especially in high-rise buildings, all while maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the residential space.

Sharing his thoughts, Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solution Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said,

“This partnership reaffirms PTCL Group’s leadership in B2B solutions and the unwavering faith vested by individual and enterprise customers in the brand. This project signifies our vision for the future of connectivity in Pakistan and strengthens our commitment to deploying cutting-edge digital solutions that transforms living experience. The Digital Indoor System ensures seamless connectivity, empowering residents to effortlessly manage their daily lives and work routines, while also helping elevate lifestyles, unlock new opportunities, and drive sustainable growth and progress.”

Muhammad Saleh Azeem, CEO, Sukh Chayn Residence, said, “We are proud to partner with PTCL Group to offer our residents an unparalleled digital living experience. Becoming the first 5G-ready residential complex testifies to our commitment to meeting the growing needs of our residents. Our forward-looking approach makes us the housing brand of the future.”

Michael Che, Managing Director Carrier Business, Huawei stated “We are excited to introduce Huawei 5G ready DIS technology in Pakistan through PTCL that will allow their customers to experience luxury living at its finest. This technology will redefine High Speed Mobile Broadband (MBB) Connectivity for Residential Sector and will enable PTCL to be the primary internet connection provider to millions of customers across Pakistan.”

The collaboration brings a distinctive MBB element to PTCL Group’s series of past FTTH partnerships with leading businesses, further reinforcing its position as the telecom partner of choice for Pakistan’s most respected brands.

