Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Pakistan’s leading integrated information and communication technology (ICT) company, has entered a strategic partnership with Mercantile Pakistan, the authorised distributor & service provider of Apple products in Pakistan.

In pursuance of the partnership, PTCL will facilitate customer access to Apple MacBook Neo through its established digital channels: Flash Fiber Website, and dedicated support helpline. A structured incentive framework supports the initiative, in which customers will receive vouchers worth PKR 30,000. Additionally, subscribers of PTCL’s Flash Fiber will benefit from a complimentary 100 Mbps internet bolt-on, valid for a period of twelve months.

PTCL and Mercantile Pakistan Announce Strategic Partnership for the Promotion of Apple MacBook Neo

This collaboration represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts of both organisations to advance the accessibility of premium tech products within Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital marketplace. PTCL and Mercantile Pakistan remain committed to identifying opportunities that generate meaningful value for their respective customer bases and contribute to the broader development of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Commenting on the development, Amad Khan, VP Wireline, PTCL, said, “PTCL’s digital platforms have consistently served as an effective vehicle for delivering value-added propositions to our customers, and this collaboration with Mercantile Pakistan is a further expression of that capability. Enabling access to Apple MacBook Neo through our channels addresses a genuine demand among our customer base for the latest products delivered through a trusted medium.”

Endorsing the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Mercantile Pakistan, Nauman Durrani said, “Mercantile Pakistan has long been committed to expanding the reach of Apple’s technology within the country, and our partnership with PTCL provides a well-established channel to fulfil that objective. PTCL’s extensive customer base and digital infrastructure make it an ideal partner, and we are confident that this association will yield tangible outcomes for consumers who seek access to best-in-class personal computing solutions.”

The alliance with Mercantile Pakistan further consolidates PTCL’s positioning as an integrated technology and digital solutions provider, extending its role beyond telecommunications infrastructure to encompass broader digital lifestyle enablement.

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