PTCL Announces Price Increase for its Flash Fiber Internet Packages

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced an increase in the prices of its Flash Fiber (FTTH) internet packages. The revision will come into effect on August 1, 2024. The new update was shared through PTCL’s official website and through SMS notifications.

The updated rates for PTCL Flash Fiber Internet Packages are as follows:

Package New Rates (excluding taxes) Speed Data Limit Features 20 Mbps Rs. 3,449 20 Mbps Unlimited High-speed browsing and streaming 30 Mbps Rs. 4,449 30 Mbps Unlimited Enhanced speed for multiple users 40 Mbps Rs. 5,899 40 Mbps Unlimited Ideal for heavy downloads and gaming 50 Mbps Rs. 6,899 50 Mbps Unlimited Smooth 4K streaming and online gaming 100 Mbps Rs. 12,299 100 Mbps Unlimited Ultra-fast speed for all devices 250 Mbps Rs. 25,999 250 Mbps Unlimited Best for large households/businesses

The price increase is expected to have an impact on PTCL’s broadband users who depend on the company’s fiber optic network for high-speed internet and wide coverage.

The revision in prices can be attributed to the rising costs and investments in infrastructure that the company incurs to maintain and improve its network capabilities. PTCL remains committed to providing high-quality service and connectivity solutions, ensuring that customers continue to enjoy consistent and dependable internet access. The company’s Flash Fiber service has gained fame for rendering reliable internet services across different areas of Pakistan.

