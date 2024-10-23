PTCL announces strategic reseller agreement with Veeam Software at GITEX Dubai 2024

PTCL entered into a strategic reseller partnership with Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, during GITEX Dubai 2024. The partnership will enable PTCL to enhance its advanced offerings in data protection, disaster recovery, and cloud services to its corporate and enterprise clients.

Waqar Ahmed, Group Director Enterprise Solutions, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Kinda Baydoun, Channel and Alliances Director, EMEA East at Veeam, signed the agreement in the presence of top management on the sidelines of the GITEX Dubai 2024 exhibition, which brings together hundreds of global tech companies, innovators, business leaders, and investors to chalk out a future AI economy.

Integrating Veeam’s industry-leading technology into PTCL’s robust Business Solutions infrastructure will significantly strengthen its ability to offer seamless data management and business continuity services. PTCL’s customers will now have access to the Veeam Data Platform, providing data resilience and end-to-end ransomware protection that ensure business continuity, and seamless disaster recovery processes.

At the signing, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, Group VP B2B Strategy & Product Management, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “Our collaboration with Veeam signifies a pivotal moment for PTCL as we expand our portfolio of data management solutions. The partnership mirrors our steadfast commitment to bringing world-class data protection and recovery solutions to our business and enterprise customers to empower them to safeguard their critical business information in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Together with Veeam, we are creating new possibilities for our customers to grow and achieve long-term sustainability.”

At the signing, Kinda Baydoun, Channel and Alliances Director, EMEA East at Veeam said, “We are thrilled to partner with PTCL, paving the way for advanced data resilience in Pakistan. The Veeam Data Platform is an end-to-end data recovery solution designed to accelerate hybrid cloud initiatives, offering increased cyber resiliency, hybrid-cloud optimization, and direct-to-object storage capabilities. Together, we’ll empower Pakistani businesses to secure their data and maintain uninterrupted operations with our trusted technology. Our mission is to ensure businesses can quickly recover from disruptions and confidently access their data whenever and wherever needed.”

The partnership solidifies PTCL’s standing as a leading proponent of digital transformation in Pakistan, helping businesses protect their most critical assets and ensuring they remain resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Also Read: PTCL & China Mobile International partner at GITEX Global 2024 to enhance national, international connectivity