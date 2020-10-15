PTCL Appoints Mathew Wilsher as Chief Executive Officer





The Board of Directors of Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd. (PTCL), Pakistan’s leading telecommunication and ICT services provider, have announced the appointment of Mr Mathew Wilsher as Chief Executive with effect from 1st December 2020. He succeeds Mr Rashid Naseer Khan who was the Chairman of PTCL since February 12, 2019.

Mathew Wilsher is an experienced IT professional, working in an award-winning IT team and experience of working in an ever-changing and growing business. Mathew Charles Willsher is physics graduate from Oxford and Masters in Management from McGill. He was Etisalat CEO in Nigeria and Afghanistan. He is a commercial guru and has worked in UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Australia. Mr. Matthew is a seasoned telecom professional currently running Etisalat Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Mr Rashid Khan joined PTCL on Feb 12, 2019, as a CEO. Mr Rashid Khan was the former CEO of Ufone. He also remained the CEO and President of Mobilink for six years from July 2008 till August 2014. Moreover, he worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. There he acquired extensive working experience in the technology sector. He was also awarded patents for his inventions.

Hope his steering PTCL will be beneficial to the company as well as the telecom industry.

