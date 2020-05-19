Getting bored at home and want to keep yourself entertained at home? Here is good news for you. PTCL is offering you Starzplay by Cinepax at a 20% Discount.

Now you can watch high-quality movies & TV shows for only Rs. 239 per month on PTCL Smart TV & Smart TV App. You are now able to subscribe Starzplay by Cinepax SVOD bundle through PTCL Smart TV & Smart TV App.

PTCL Brings Starzplay by Cinepax at a 20% Discount

With the PTCL great offer, you can enjoy the latest Hollywood blockbusters, TV shows, documentaries and so much more with Starzplay by Cinepax. So what are you waiting for?

Take advantage of all this entertainment, available right at your fingertips.

Along with the PTCL Smart TV and Smart TV App, you can stream fan-favourites in seconds for only Rs.239 per month. Choose from an unlimited library and watch for hours on-the-go from your smart device whenever, and wherever!

Features for an Optimal Viewing Experience:

✔ Simple Subscription

✔ Competitive Price

✔ Movies and TV Series

✔ Multi-Screen Experience

✔ High-Quality Digital Audio & Video

Subscription:

All you have to do is subscribe to the Starzplay by Cinepax SVOD bundle through your PTCL Smart TV and Smart TV App.

Interested, but want more information? Just call 1218!

Source: PTCL

