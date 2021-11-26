PTCL brings ‘Voluntary Separation Program’ for PTCL and Ufone Employees

The PTCL Group has implemented a “Voluntary Separation Program – VSP” for all PTCL NTC workers as well as Ufone Permanent and Insource employees.

Except for the following, all NTC workers of PTCL and Permanent & Insource employees of Ufone are eligible for the VSP:

On probation and have already resigned.

A termination notice has already been served.

Employee who is involved in any official investigation or disciplinary process.

PTCL/Ufone requires a minimum of one year of service.

Aged above 58 as on December 31, 2021

Employees of PTCL and Ufone in the following groups are ineligible to use the VSP:

Chief executives of PTCL and Ufone Foreigner officers.

Consultants on a fixed-term contract Regular and NCPG workers of PTCL

The deadline to apply for the program is December 8, 2021, and those chosen will be obliged to serve until the end of December. According to an official statement from PTCL Group, the merging of PTCL and Ufone services has resulted in significant benefits and new revenue possibilities for both firms.

Related: Ufone users can now buy call and data bundles from Facebook

“We considered all of our alternatives and chose to transform this challenge into an opportunity for those who are willing to embrace progressive change. Throughout the process of researching various solutions, we prioritised our core value “We care” over the financial and legal sides of employment”, Statement issued by PTCL

Last month, Pakistan Telecom Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone were also awarded with the ‘Best Place to Work Awards 2021’ hosted in Karachi by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting.