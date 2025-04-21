PTCL CEO Sounds Alarm Over CCP Delay Threatening Telenor Acquisition Deal

President and Group CEO of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Hatem Bamatraf, has raised concerns over the prolonged delay by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in approving PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan Pvt Ltd and Orion Towers. He warned that the delay could jeopardize the agreement between the two companies, especially as the extended deadline approaches.

Speaking at the announcement of PTCL Group’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, Bamatraf highlighted that all required documents and information have already been submitted to the CCP.

“The delay in announcing the decision regarding the acquisition is unusual,” he said, urging the commission to expedite the process to eliminate uncertainty and allow both parties to proceed.

Originally, the transaction was slated for completion by December 2024. However, due to regulatory delays, a revised deadline of end-June 2025 was agreed upon. Bamatraf cautioned that further delay in the CCP’s decision could negatively affect the agreement.

During the briefing, Group CEO and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Khan also shared the group’s strong financial performance. PTCL Group recorded a 22% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching Rs 61.8 billion in Q1 2025. The increase was driven by substantial growth in consumer segments, particularly fixed broadband and mobile data, along with notable contributions from enterprise and carrier wholesale services.

Khan emphasized that this performance solidifies PTCL Group’s position as Pakistan’s leading integrated telecom service provider.

