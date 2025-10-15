PTCL Confirms Full Restoration of Internet Services Across Pakistan

Internet connectivity across Pakistan has returned to normal following the completion of repair work on an undersea cable system, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) confirmed on Wednesday.

The restoration follows nearly 18 hours of maintenance activity by an international cable consortium tasked with fixing a repeater fault in the submarine cable network that links Pakistan to the global internet grid.

According to a PTCL Group spokesperson, the scheduled maintenance began on October 14 at 11 a.m. and was completed early Wednesday morning. The repair operation involved technical adjustments to restore full data flow and stabilize connectivity across the country.

During the maintenance window, users across multiple regions reported slower browsing speeds and intermittent connectivity issues. PTCL had issued an advisory ahead of the operation, alerting customers to possible degradation in service and assuring that alternative routes were being utilized to minimize the impact on domestic and enterprise users.

Following the completion of the repair, internet traffic and latency levels have now normalized. Several internet service providers confirmed that connectivity has stabilized, with no major issues reported as of Wednesday morning.

“The international consortium has successfully completed maintenance on the affected segment, restoring normal internet capacity across Pakistan,” the PTCL spokesperson said, adding that such maintenance activities are vital for long-term service reliability.

Undersea cable systems carry the majority of Pakistan’s international internet traffic, and any disruption can significantly impact national connectivity. Regular maintenance and prompt repair work are therefore critical to ensuring the resilience and continuity of the country’s digital infrastructure.

PTCL Group thanked customers for their patience during the repair period, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a robust and uninterrupted communication network for millions of users nationwide.