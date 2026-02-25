PTCL Dividend to Government Remains Zero Despite 62% Ownership Stake

The Government of Pakistan owns 62.18 percent shares in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), yet it has received no dividend from the company over the past five years.

The disclosure was made in the Senate in response to a question raised by Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood. Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, in a written reply, confirmed that PTCL’s Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend from 2020 to 2024.

As a result, the national exchequer received zero profit despite being the majority shareholder.

The revelation has triggered renewed debate over how effectively state investments are being managed, especially in companies where the government holds controlling stakes.

No Dividend Despite Majority Control

Ordinarily, majority ownership gives a shareholder significant influence over corporate decisions, including dividend policy. However, PTCL’s board opted not to declare dividends for five consecutive years.

According to the minister, no recommendation for dividend distribution was made during the period, effectively blocking any profit inflow to the government. This comes at a time when fiscal pressures are mounting and the government is seeking to improve revenue streams without increasing taxes.

On top of all this, Etisalat (now known as e& in many markets) still owes the Government of Pakistan roughly $800 million in outstanding privatisation proceeds from the 2005 sale of a 26 percent stake in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). This dispute has persisted for over 16 years, with Pakistan pursuing negotiation rather than litigation to resolve the debt. This sadly just shows the influence the government of Pakistan has over the situation.

Mounting Losses and Financial Strain

The issue is further complicated by PTCL’s financial performance.

The company reported losses of Rs 10.462 billion, pushing its accumulated losses to Rs 50.150 billion. These figures were highlighted in the “Federal State-Owned Enterprises Annual Aggregate Report on SOEs Fiscal Year 2025 (July 2024 to June 2025).”

The report was released by the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) of the Finance Division.

Interestingly, the report clarified that PTCL is included for reporting purposes only and is not classified as a state-owned enterprise (SOE) because it has been privatized. This dual status, majority government ownership but privatized structure, places PTCL in a unique corporate category.

A Privatized Company with a Public Burden?

PTCL was partially privatized in 2006 when management control was handed to Etisalat. Despite the privatization, the government retained a majority equity stake.

This arrangement has often drawn scrutiny, particularly when financial returns do not materialize.

Analysts argue that when the state retains over 60 percent ownership, public expectations for returns remain high, regardless of operational control.

The absence of dividends for five years now sharpens that concern.

Merger with Telenor Pakistan : A Turning Point?

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja expressed optimism about PTCL’s future, citing the recent merger between PTCL and Telenor Pakistan as a potential catalyst for financial recovery. According to the ministry, management believes the merger will:

Expand network capacity

Improve spectrum utilization

Strengthen market competitiveness

Enhance long-term financial performance

The telecom sector in Pakistan is undergoing consolidation amid rising operational costs, shrinking margins, and increased taxation. Industry experts suggest that scale and infrastructure integration may help PTCL stabilize its balance sheet.

However, whether this translates into dividend payouts for the government remains uncertain.

Governance, Oversight, and Public Accountability

The inclusion of PTCL in the federal SOE report, even if only for reporting purposes, indicates the government’s continued financial exposure.

In recent years, state-owned enterprises have come under intense scrutiny due to persistent losses and fiscal drain. Although PTCL is technically privatized, the government’s 62.18 percent stake means any financial underperformance indirectly impacts public wealth.

With accumulated losses exceeding Rs 50 billion, pressure is likely to build for greater transparency and accountability in dividend policy and strategic direction.

The Road Ahead

The government’s optimism hinges largely on the success of PTCL’s merger strategy and operational restructuring.

If the integration with Telenor Pakistan leads to cost efficiencies, improved revenue streams, and stronger cash flow, dividend restoration could follow in the coming years. However, until profits stabilize and board-level decisions shift toward shareholder returns, the state’s majority stake remains financially dormant.

The coming fiscal cycle may determine whether PTCL transforms into a revenue-generating asset for Pakistan or continues to test the limits of public-sector investment strategy.