PTCL Makes Its Move: Board Approves Binding Offer to Acquire Easypaisa

PTCL’s board has approved a binding offer for a majority stake in Easypaisa, Pakistan’s largest digital wallet, in a move that would unite the country’s biggest telecom group with its most widely used fintech platform under one corporate roof, creating an integrated ecosystem that no competitor currently has the scale to match.

It was never going to stay a mystery for long. When Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its Board had approved a binding offer for the acquisition of a majority stake in an unnamed company, the market immediately began speculating about the target. Sources close to the transaction have now confirmed what many suspected: the unnamed company is Easypaisa.

What Has Been Confirmed

PTCL’s Board of Directors has formally approved the submission of a binding offer for a majority stake in Easypaisa, Pakistan’s largest digital financial services platform by active wallet users, merchant network, and transaction volume. The disclosure PTCL made to the PSX deliberately withheld the target’s identity, citing confidentiality obligations and the absence of a definitive agreement. The company committed to notifying the exchange promptly once material developments occur.

Sources confirm the transaction is now entering the due diligence and commercial negotiation stage. The deal remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, agreement on commercial terms, execution of definitive transaction documents, and regulatory approvals from the relevant competition, telecommunications, and financial sector regulators before any transaction can be completed.

Nothing is final. But a binding offer has been made and approved by the board. That is a significant step beyond expressions of interest; it is a formal commitment to pursue the transaction.

Why This Deal Makes Strategic Sense

The strategic logic behind PTCL pursuing Easypaisa is difficult to argue with. The PTCL Group has spent the past year assembling one of the most comprehensive telecom footprints in Pakistan: fixed-line and broadband through PTCL itself; mobile through Ufone, and now the legally absorbed Telenor Pakistan, all operating under a group structure that is transitioning toward the e& brand identity of its UAE parent.

What the group has lacked, and what every major telecom that aspires to be a digital services ecosystem needs, is a payments and fintech layer. Easypaisa is that layer, and it is the dominant one in Pakistan’s market.

Easypaisa began as Telenor Pakistan’s mobile wallet and grew into the country’s largest branchless banking and digital payments platform, with an extensive merchant network, a mobile wallet ecosystem serving millions of users, and a branchless banking operation that gives it formal financial services capability. It is, in effect, the fintech infrastructure that Telenor Pakistan built over more than a decade.

When PTCL acquired Telenor Pakistan, Easypaisa did not come with it; the platform had been separated from Telenor Pakistan as part of earlier corporate restructuring. The PTCL board’s binding offer for a majority stake would effectively reunite Easypaisa with the group that grew out of Telenor Pakistan’s acquisition, bringing one of Pakistan’s most valuable digital financial assets back under the PTCL corporate umbrella.

The Synergies Are Real and Large

The commercial case for combining PTCL Group’s telecommunications infrastructure with Easypaisa’s payments ecosystem is straightforward and significant.

PTCL Group serves tens of millions of mobile subscribers across its Ufone and former Telenor networks, combined with a substantial fixed-line and broadband customer base. Easypaisa has a payments network embedded in millions of merchant locations and a wallet user base that spans urban and rural Pakistan. Together, they create a platform that can offer telecommunications, mobile internet, digital banking, and payments through a single group relationship, the integrated digital services model that has driven growth for telecom-fintech combinations in markets, including the Gulf states where e& operates.

Pakistan’s Cashless Economy Initiative, which has driven active digital payment merchants from 500,000 to over 2 million in a single year, creates a market environment in which a telecom group with integrated payments capability is significantly better positioned than one without. PTCL Group acquiring Easypaisa would give it the ability to offer merchants a single relationship covering connectivity and payments and give subscribers a single relationship covering communications and financial services.

The Raast instant payment system, whose daily P2M transactions have grown from 60,000 to 1.1 million in twelve months, provides national infrastructure on which Easypaisa’s merchant and wallet network can ride. A PTCL-owned Easypaisa with connectivity provided by the group’s mobile networks and settled through Raast would be a formidable integrated platform.

Regulatory Hurdles Are Significant

The deal’s completion is far from guaranteed. A transaction of this size and cross-sector nature requires approvals from multiple Pakistani regulatory bodies simultaneously. The Competition Commission of Pakistan will assess whether the combination creates an anti-competitive market position. The State Bank of Pakistan will review the acquisition of a licensed branchless banking and digital financial services operator. PTA will consider the telecom-fintech integration implications. Each regulatory body operates on its own timeline and with its own analytical framework.

The market concentration question is particularly relevant. A PTCL Group that controls approximately 36 percent of Pakistan’s mobile subscriber base, through the combined Ufone and Telenor networks, acquiring the country’s largest digital wallet creates a concentration of telecom and payments capability that regulators will examine carefully. The outcome of that examination is not predetermined in either direction, but it is a genuine variable in whether and when the deal completes.

What It Means for Pakistan’s Digital Economy

If the PTCL-Easypaisa deal completes, it would be the most significant corporate transaction in Pakistan’s telecom and fintech sectors since the Telenor Pakistan acquisition itself. It would create an entity with the scale to compete credibly with Jazz, which has its own fintech ecosystem through JazzCash, on both telecommunications and digital payments simultaneously.

The competition between PTCL’s potential integrated platform and Jazz’s existing telecom-fintech combination would intensify the commercial pressure to expand digital services, lower prices, improve merchant acceptance, and build the kind of seamless user experience that drives genuine digital economic activity rather than formal transaction counts.

For Pakistan’s 207 million mobile subscribers, 135 million of whom are now digital banking users, the prospect of two fully integrated telecom-fintech ecosystems competing for their business would accelerate the digital payment adoption that the government’s Cashless Economy Initiative is working to drive through policy.

The Bottom Line

PTCL’s binding offer for a majority stake in Easypaisa is the opening move in what could be Pakistan’s most consequential corporate deal of 2026. The strategic logic is compelling, the synergies are real, and the market timing, with digital payments growing rapidly and the government actively promoting financial inclusion, is as good as it is likely to get. The due diligence process, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals that lie ahead will determine whether that logic translates into a completed transaction. What the board’s approval confirms is that PTCL Group has made its strategic decision: Easypaisa is the missing piece of its digital ecosystem, and it is formally in pursuit.