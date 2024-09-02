PTCL Flash Fiber Offers Exciting Discounts on Online Sign-Ups

PTCL has launched exciting discounts on two of its popular flashfiber packages for users who sign up online. The discounts are available for a limited time and offer impressive internet speeds.

The first offer is for the 40 Mbps package, originally priced at PKR 5,899. However, users who sign up online for the offer can enjoy the same plan for just PKR 5,014. Additionally, for the first month, users will receive a speed boost to 80 Mbps. Along with it, 300 all-net minutes are also included in the package.

The second offer is for the 30 Mbps package, originally priced at PKR 4,499. With the discount, the plan will be available for PKR 3,824. Like the 40 Mbps offer, users who opt for the 30 Mbps plan will also get a speed boost to 60 Mbps for the first month. The users will also enjoy 100 all-net minutes from the offer.

The discount on both offers will be available for 6 months. Users can sign up online by visiting the official PTCL flashfiber website.

Terms and Conditions:

The discounts on the 30 Mbps and 40 Mbps packages are valid for six months from the signup date.

The speed upgrades to 80 Mbps and 60 Mbps are applicable only for the first month.

The included all-net minutes are provided on a monthly basis.

The offers are only available in the area where PTCL Flash Fiber services are offered.

PTCL Flash Fiber packages are subject to the Fair Usage Policy.

