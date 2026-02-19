PTCL Flash Fiber Wins Ookla Awards for Best Fixed Network and Best ISP Gaming Experience in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s flagship broadband service, PTCL Flash Fiber, has been recognized by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, with two prestigious accolades ‘Best Fixed Network’ for the entire year 2025 and ‘Best ISP Gaming Experience’ for H2 2025 in Pakistan.

The awards are based on data from the Speedtest Connectivity Report for Pakistan (H1 and H2 2025) and reflect PTCL Flash Fiber’s consistent performance in delivering superior speed, low latency, and enhanced user experience across the country.

The Best Fixed Network award is determined through Ookla’s comprehensive KPI evaluation model, assessing key parameters including download and upload speeds, latency, video streaming performance, and web browsing experience. It represents the highest recognition in fixed broadband network performance.

During H1 2025, PTCL Flash Fiber was recognised as the Fastest Provider in four regions of Pakistan. In H2 2025, the service further strengthened its market leadership, emerging as the Fastest Provider across the majority of regions, based on Ookla’s published data.

In addition, PTCL Flash Fiber earned the Best ISP Gaming Experience Award for H2 2025, reflecting its optimised network architecture designed to support seamless online gaming through reduced latency and stable connectivity. This recognition underscores PTCL’s commitment to meeting the evolving digital needs of gamers and high-bandwidth users across Pakistan.

PTCL remains committed to expanding its fiber footprint nationwide, investing in next-generation infrastructure, and delivering world-class digital experiences aligned with Pakistan’s growing connectivity demands.

