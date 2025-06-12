PTCL Game-Changing Internet Offer: 50 Mbps with 100 Mbps Upgrade at Just Rs. 4,499

PTCL Flash Fiber has already introduced several packages tailored to users’ requirements. The company has now reduced the price of one of its packages. For a limited time, PTCL customers can enjoy 50 Mbps internet speed with a free upgrade to 100 Mbps for an entire year, all at a reduced price of Rs. 4,499.

This new offer is a significant cut from the original price of Rs. 6,899. It is now one of the most affordable high-speed internet deals.

PTCL Internet Offer: 50 Mbps with 100 Mbps Upgrade at Just Rs. 4,499

Here’s what customers will get when they subscribe to this amazing plan:

50Mbps internet speed with a free 100Mbps upgrade for 12 months

500 all-network minutes to stay connected with friends and family

Free Shoq TV subscription, giving users access to a wide variety of entertainment content

Whether you’re working from home, attending online classes, gaming, streaming your favourite shows, or simply browsing, this offer is designed to meet all your needs with fast and reliable connectivity.

Why It’s a Game Changer

In today’s digital age, having access to high-speed internet is more important than ever. PTCL’s new offer not only delivers speed but also adds value with free voice minutes and a premium TV subscription.

The 100Mbps speed upgrade allows users to stream in high definition, download large files quickly, and enjoy seamless video calls without buffering. Plus, with the included TV subscription, you get non-stop entertainment right at your fingertips.

Limited Time Offer – Act Fast!

PTCL is encouraging customers to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible, as it’s only available for a limited time. To get started, you can order the package today through PTCL’s website or customer service centres.

Our Thoughts

At just Rs. 4,499, this package delivers excellent value for anyone looking for reliable high-speed internet with extra perks. PTCL has truly stepped up its game by offering not just fast internet but a complete digital experience for its users.