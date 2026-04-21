PTCL Group back into profits with Rs. 3.1 billion bottom-line in Q1 2026

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. PTCL Group sustained strong growth momentum, further strengthening its position as Pakistan’s leading integrated telecom and ICT services provider.

During the period, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formally approved the proposed amalgamation of Pak Telecom Mobile Limited and Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited. The proposed amalgamation shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement in accordance with applicable laws. The change of control of Telenor Pakistan was formally completed on December 31, 2025, bringing Telenor Pakistan and its infrastructure under PTCL’s full ownership. Building on this, PTCL progressed integration planning during Q1 2026. This consolidation is set to create a stronger, more efficient telecom platform with enhanced nationwide coverage, improved service quality, and a significantly expanded customer base, positioning PTCL as one of the leading players in Pakistan’s evolving digital and connectivity landscape. Effective 1st January 2026, financial results of Telenor Pakistan have been consolidated in PTCL Group.

Financial Highlights

PTCL Group

• Consolidated revenue increased by 58% year-on-year, with the inclusion of Telenor Pakistan results into the PTCL Group and aided by sustained growth in fixed broadband, enterprise, wholesale, and mobile services.

• Consolidated operating profit surged by 564% with the inclusion of Telenor Pakistan, strong recovery of Ubank, sustained improvement of Ufone financial performance and continuation of PTCL’s strong operating results.

• The Group achieved a net profit of Rs. 3.1 billion, marking a turnaround from the net loss of Rs. 4 billion reported in the comparative period primarily as a result of strong operating profit.

Wireline segment

• PTCL revenue grew by 6.5% YoY, led by 27% growth in Flash Fiber and 11% growth in Business Solutions. Carrier and Wholesale business sustained growth momentum with 14% increase YOY.

• PTCL reported an operating profit of Rs. 4.6 billion, representing 11% growth, while net profit stood at Rs. 0.9 billion for the quarter.

Wireless segment

• Revenue increased by 131% year-on-year, by the inclusion of Telenor Pakistan results and growth in both retail and corporate segments.

• Operating profit of Rs. 14.1 billion, reflects an increase of 190% year-on-year with the inclusion of Telenor Pakistan and sustained improvement of Ufone financial performance.

• Net profit of Rs. 2.7 billion against a net loss of Rs. 1.3 billion in a comparable period is due to strong operating results and consolidation of Telenor Pakistan.

Banking segment

• Ubank posted revenue of Rs. 5.8 billion, while its bottom line improved significantly compared to the prior period marking a strong recovery in banking operations.

Operational Highlights

As part of its transformation journey, PTCL Group achieved a major milestone in Q1 2026 by securing a significant share of spectrum in Pakistan’s landmark 5G auction, positioning it at the forefront of next-generation connectivity. The acquisition of high-capacity spectrum in globally recognized 3.5 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands enables PTCL Group to deliver ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and advanced digital services across consumer and enterprise segments. Importantly, this spectrum will be leveraged across the combined Ufone and Telenor Pakistan footprint following their ongoing integration, creating the largest spectrum portfolio in the country serving more than 72 Million customers. This positions PTCL Group to accelerate nationwide 5G rollout, enhance network efficiency, and unlock new digital use cases across industries, reinforcing its leadership in enabling Pakistan’s digital future.

PTCL introduced an enhanced Flash Fiber portfolio in Q1, with entry-level speeds starting from 30 Mbps. This move underscores a strategic focus on elevating baseline broadband experience standards, aligning customer offerings with evolving digital consumption needs.

PTCL Group maintained a strong performance in Q1 2026 as it continued to strengthen brand visibility and audience engagement through strategic campaigns aligned with culture, community, and consumer relevance. On World Education Day, PTCL launched a purpose-led campaign with Shehzad Roy to highlight the pressure often placed on children in the name of academic success, encouraging a more balanced and empathetic approach to learning through a national pledge initiative.

The Business Solutions segment sustained strong performance, with continued demand for ICT services, including cloud, data centers, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions. PTCL further strengthened its position as a trusted partner for government and enterprise customers.

Ufone also rolled out the Super 5 campaign, featuring Babar Azam, to reinforce its “Data Bohhaaat Hai” positioning through a shared connectivity proposition designed for up to five users. The campaign delivered strong traction, generating more than 91 million impressions, 15 million reach, and 10 million views. Ufone further strengthened its brand presence during the Pakistan Super League through its Peshawar Zalmi campaign, using anthem-led content, branded integrations, and fan engagement experiences to deepen cultural relevance and consumer affinity.

In Q1, 2026, Ufone continued its positive trajectory as market leader in digital recharge penetration with growth of 11% YoY in the digitally topped up value. Digital sim sales also registered a significant growth of 21% YoY. Both of these achievements were supported by company owned digital channels ‘selfcare app’, ‘website’ & ‘bot’ as well as with the collaboration of Ufone’s wide digital partner network.

Upaisa’s posted a solid 42% year on year growth, driven by effective customer acquisition and deeper wallet penetration.

Telenor Pakistan’s Retail revenue grew on the back of ARPU growth and increased customer engagement on larger data bundles with higher validity. During Q1, the Subscriber base grew by 1.7% with a high emphasis on good quality, data active customers. Focus on new customer segment through Gaming SIM, helped increase and retain high value customers.

Digitization remained a key focus area, with My Telenor App penetration continuing to rise steadily. A major redesign of the app user interface was delivered for improved customer experience, contributing to an 18% YoY increase in app user base. In parallel, multiple initiatives on digital distribution continued resulting in 34% YoY increase in digital recharge. Expansion of digitalization on Customer Care was supported with launch of the Whatsapp Chat Channel which helped improve digital customer experience and complaint resolution.

Telenor Pakistan successfully executed world’s largest single-go migration of entire provisioned customer base to a cloud based, 5G-enabled Charging and Billing System, unlocking 100+ APIs for a faster & more scalable digital foundation. AI Adoption remained a cornerstone of our strategy by showcasing AI‑enabled startups at Indus AI Week 2026 and launching AI Seekho in collaboration with Google and public‑sector partners to democratize AI learning nationwide.

Social Impact

During the quarter, PTCL advanced its social impact agenda through multiple initiatives focused on inclusion, public health, and basic needs. Under the Ba-Ikhtiar program, trainings were initiated across 22 districts, onboarding around 2,100 women for digital and entrepreneurial skill development.

In collaboration with UNICEF, SMS broadcasts were deployed for polio awareness, while similar outreach support was extended to charitable organisations during Ramadan in line with their awareness and humanitarian campaigns. Alongside these efforts, PTCL’s Water Project remains under implementation across South Punjab and Thar, aimed at providing sustainable access to clean drinking water to approximately 150,000 people in water-stressed regions.

Telenor Pakistan partnered with UNICEF Pakistan to conduct Child Online Protection sessions. Strategic partnership with Four Brothers Group, is bringing digital advisory services to the agricultural community for sustainable farming. An industry‑first QR‑enabled SmartShop initiative is converting retail outlets into digital service points. Telenor Pakistan’s Global recognition at the GDEIB Awards 2026 and the HR Metrics DEI Survey, affirm Telenor Pakistan’s serving as a benchmark for inclusive, future-ready workplaces.

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