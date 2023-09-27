PTCL Group collaborates with ConnectHear to conduct sign language training

PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) collaborated with ConnectHear, a social enterprise working to empower persons with hearing impairment, to organize a sign language training session for its Customer Service Center (Joint Shops) representatives from the North region. Coinciding with the International Day of Sign Languages, the training aimed to promote inclusivity and enhance the accessibility of PTCL and Ufone 4G services for customers with hearing impairment.

CEO/Co-founder ConnectHear, Ms. Azima Dhanjee led the engaging and interactive training session that included a variety of activities and real-life case studies designed to sensitize the PTCL Group customer service staff to the unique needs of Deaf customers.

The session is a pioneering initiative in Pakistan’s telecom industry that mirrors PTCL Group’s strong focus on promoting the inclusivity of differently-abled persons. Inclusion has always been a cornerstone of the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies and by providing sign language training to its customer service representatives, PTCL Group reaffirms its commitment to creating a more accessible environment for all its customers.

Commenting during the session, Group Director, Public Relations, Media, CSR & Corporate Communications, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Amir Pasha, said, “Inclusivity is a major driver of socioeconomic change, therefore it is the foundation of PTCL Group’s CSR program. We believe every customer should have equal access to our services, regardless of their abilities. I am positive that the Deaf sensitization training for our customer-facing teams will improve customer experience.”

CEO/Co-founder of ConnectHear, Azima Dhanjee, said,

“It is heartening to see PTCL Group playing a significant role and actively participating in Deaf sensitization in Pakistan’s telecom industry. Our partnership, particularly this initiative, sets a commendable example for other organizations to follow suit to help bring about a more diverse, inclusive and compassionate society in the country.”

PTCL Group’s initiative serves as a beacon for other public and private organizations looking to foster diversity and inclusion within their ranks.

Also Read: PTCL achieves seamless go-live of SAP S/4HANA for enhanced efficiency and growth