PTCL Group Continues to Achieve Double-Digit Growth

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has announced financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, at a Board of Directors meeting held in Islamabad. PTCL Group recorded 15% revenue growth, maintaining its position as Pakistan’s premier integrated telecom services provider.

Financial Highlights

Group revenue increased by 15 % on a YoY basis, driven by strong growth in fixed broadband, mobile data, enterprise, and carrier wholesale services.

on a YoY basis, driven by strong growth in fixed broadband, mobile data, enterprise, and carrier wholesale services. PTCL revenue grew by 13 % YoY, led by 56 % growth in Flash Fiber and 17 % growth in Business Solutions compared to the same period last year.

YoY, led by 56 growth in Flash Fiber and 17 growth in Business Solutions compared to the same period last year. Carrier and Wholesale business maintained its momentum with 24 % growth. The international segment also recorded a YoY revenue increase of 6 % .

growth. The international segment also recorded a YoY revenue increase of 6 . PTCL’s operating profit reached Rs. 12.9 billion, up 57 % over YTD 2024 and posted a net loss of Rs. 1.2 billion primarily due to one-off booking of additional pension liability amounting to Rs. 5.9 billion pursuant to the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

over YTD 2024 and posted a net loss of Rs. 1.2 billion primarily due to one-off booking of additional pension liability amounting to Rs. 5.9 billion pursuant to the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. Ufone 4G posted YoY topline growth of 15 % , demonstrating resilience across commercial and operational areas.

, demonstrating resilience across commercial and operational areas. Sustained topline growth, together with ongoing cost optimisation initiatives, enabled Ufone to deliver a strong EBIT of Rs. 11.9 billion compared to Rs. 1.6 billion in YTD 2024.

U Microfinance Bank (Ubank) recorded 19% YoY revenue growth.

PTCL Group Highlights

The Competition Commission of Pakistan granted Phase-II approval for the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL, marking an important milestone in the consolidation of the telecom sector. This milestone strengthens PTCL Group’s position in the industry, further driving connectivity, expanding digital access, and contributing to the Government’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan.

PTCL Flash Fiber continued to lead the market as the fastest-growing fiber broadband operator, achieving year-on-year growth of around 30% and maintaining the highest subscriber market share at 35%. The company also introduced the Tez Raftaar offer, providing high-speed internet at a discounted rate to enhance access for homes and businesses nationwide.

PTCL’s business services segment maintained its leadership position across IP bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center, and ICT solutions, further strengthening Pakistan’s position as a regional connectivity hub.

During Q3 2025, PTCL sealed a landmark Trans-Pakistan connectivity agreement with leading Chinese operators, strengthening east-west digital trade routes. In addition, PTCL also achieved a major milestone by executing wet segment capacity sales from Singapore to Marseille through submarine cable partnerships, underscoring Pakistan’s growing role in global digital infrastructure.

The Enterprise business expanded into new verticals such as FinTech, securing significant wins. Trakker and IoT solutions gained momentum, while major M2M deals were closed with government customers.

PTCL experienced strong growth in IP bandwidth and managed capacity penetration within the Wholesale segment, boosting the adoption of emerging digital services such as Content Delivery Networks. Strategic partnerships were formed with major CMOs for IP bandwidth and satellite-based connectivity across Pakistan, particularly in AJK and GB, including a landmark alliance with a leading satellite provider to expand broadband access nationwide.

PTCL has delivered Pakistan’s first 5G-ready smart residential community, combining seamless connectivity with modern living to enable future-ready digital lifestyles. This milestone showcases PTCL’s ability to adapt global technologies for transformative customer experiences and advance the Digital Pakistan vision. Significant projects were also secured with leading financial institutions and public sector clients in ICT and core services.

As part of its innovation journey, PTCL became the first in the industry to launch automated bill delivery via WhatsApp, enabling customers to receive their monthly bills directly and conveniently.

The Company also partnered with Mercantile, Apple’s authorised distributor in Pakistan, to launch the iPhone 17 series bundled with exclusive offers on Ufone and PTCL Flash Fiber services in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The partnership offers official, warranty-backed devices with extended warranties, instant insurance coverage, and bundled telecom benefits, providing customers with premium connectivity and an enhanced digital experience in line with PTCL Group’s commitment to delivering modern and reliable services.

Ufone sustained its growth trajectory, achieving a 5.9 percentage-point increase in 4G base penetration to reach 69.2% in September 2025. The company also advanced its network modernisation by phasing out 44% of its 3G network and reallocating spectrum resources to strengthen 4G and VoLTE performance.

The Group’s digital and financial services portfolio delivered strong momentum. UPaisa recorded 1.2 million monthly active users, reflecting approximately 153% year-on-year growth, while the My Ufone app reached 5.4 million monthly active users, up 65%. Ufone also maintained its leadership in digital recharge penetration.

Building on our success at the Pakistan Digital Awards and Effie Pakistan, PTCL Group has added another milestone by winning four prestigious honours at the Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards. The Group earned a Gold Award for ‘Dil Se’ initiative: Thar Water Plants, a Bronze Award for ‘Data Bohhaaat Hai x PSL’, and two Black Awards for ‘Hockey Hai Pakistan Ki Shaan’ and ‘Data Bohhaaat Hai Weekly Grand Offer’. These campaigns celebrated Pakistan’s spirit, creative excellence and consistent focus on meaningful communication that connects with audiences across Pakistan. Each initiative reflects the purpose and passion that continue to guide PTCL Group’s work.

Social Impact: ‘Dil Se’ Initiatives Making a Difference

Under its flagship social impact platform ‘Dil Se’, PTCL Group continues to drive meaningful change by forging strategic partnerships and delivering community-focused programs that promote socioeconomic inclusion, empowerment, and connectivity nationwide.

Following the success of the first phase of the ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ program, PTCL Group renewed its partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to launch the second phase of the initiative for the economic and digital integration of small-scale women entrepreneurs. The Group has initiated a nationwide registration drive for the expanded program. The rollout will begin with the Christian community in Rawalpindi and the Kalash community in Chitral KP, before expanding to 23 cities across Pakistan to support women entrepreneurs through digital and financial enablement.

PTCL Group is further expanding its partnership with PPAF to address other vital aspects of community well-being. The institutions have signed another MoU to provide access to clean drinking water in underserved regions of Thar and South Punjab through solutions such as reverse osmosis systems, rainwater harvesting plants, and hand pumps, which will benefit over 200,000 people.

Additionally, PTCL Group demonstrated operational resilience following the recent floods that affected several regions of Pakistan. Ufone 4G provided free call minutes in the most impacted districts to help people contact emergency services and their families, while PTCL extended bill discounts on Fixed Broadband services to affected customers. These initiatives reflect the Group’s commitment to community welfare and its role as a trusted connectivity partner during times of crisis.

PTCL Group also introduced SUNO, an AI-powered early warning system developed in partnership with ConnectHear to support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community during emergencies and natural disasters. The system delivers sign language video alerts via Ufone’s WhatsApp platform, ensuring timely and accessible communication free of cost. This initiative represents PTCL Group’s ongoing effort to promote inclusion and public safety through technology.

Also Read: PTCL Group and PPAF Expand ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ at GITEX 2025 to Empower 2,300 Women