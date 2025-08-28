PTCL Group Continues to Achieve Double Digit Growth

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), has announced financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025 (HY), at a Board of Directors meeting held in Islamabad. PTCL Group recorded 16% revenue growth, maintaining its position as Pakistan’s premier integrated telecom services provider.

Financial Highlights

Group revenue increased by 16% on YoY basis, driven by strong growth in fixed broadband, mobile data, enterprise, and carrier wholesale services.

PTCL revenue grew by 12% YoY, led by 62% growth in Flash Fiber and 15% growth in Business Solutions compared to the same period last year.

Carrier and Wholesale business maintained its momentum with 18% growth. The international segment also recorded a YoY revenue increase of 10%.

PTCL’s operating profit reached Rs. 7.9 billion, up 38% over HY 2024 and posted a net loss of Rs. 3.3 billion primarily due to one-off adjustment of additional pension liability as ordered by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ufone 4G posted YoY topline growth of 17%, demonstrating resilience across commercial and operational areas.

Sustained topline growth, together with ongoing cost optimization initiatives, enabled Ufone to deliver a strong EBIT of Rs. 7.6 billion compared to Rs. 0.7 billion in HY 2024.

U Microfinance Bank (Ubank) recorded 25% YoY revenue growth.

PTCL Group Highlights

PTCL’s flagship fiber broadband service, Flash Fiber, remained a key driver of revenue growth. Building on strong momentum from last year, PTCL continued expanding its FTTH footprint to deliver high-speed, reliable internet across the country. The growing subscriber base and strong uptake significantly contributed to topline growth in HY 2025.

PTCL’s business services segment maintained its leadership position across IP bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center, and ICT solutions, further strengthening Pakistan’s position as a regional connectivity hub.

During HY 2025, PTCL sealed a landmark Trans-Pakistan connectivity agreement with leading Chinese operators, strengthening east-west digital trade routes. In addition, PTCL also achieved a major milestone by executing wet segment capacity sales from Singapore to Marseille through submarine cable partnerships, underscoring Pakistan’s growing role in global digital infrastructure.

The Enterprise business expanded into new verticals such as FinTech, securing significant wins. Trakker and IoT solutions gained momentum, while major M2M deals were closed with government customers.

PTCL experienced strong growth in IP bandwidth and managed capacity penetration within the Wholesale segment, boosting adoption of emerging digital services such as Content Delivery Networks. Strategic partnerships were formed with major CMOs for IP bandwidth and satellite-based connectivity across Pakistan, particularly in AJK and GB, including a landmark alliance with a leading satellite provider to expand broadband access nationwide.

PTCL has delivered Pakistan’s first 5G-ready smart residential community, combining seamless connectivity with modern living to enable future-ready digital lifestyles. This milestone showcases PTCL’s ability to adapt global technologies for transformative customer experiences and advance the Digital Pakistan vision. Significant projects were also secured with leading financial institutions and public sector clients in ICT and core services.

As part of its innovation journey, PTCL became the first in the industry to launch automated bill delivery via WhatsApp, enabling customers to receive their monthly bills directly and conveniently. The company also partnered with Mercantile, Apple’s official distributor in Pakistan, to offer exclusive iPhone 16 including packages featuring extended warranties, instant insurance coverage, and bundled telecom benefits for an enhanced customer experience.

Ufone 4G strengthened its footprint expansion and enhanced nationwide coverage during HY 2025. This customer-first strategy and investment in digital growth further fueled the strong performance with the 4G subscriber base reaching 17.5 million, reflecting 13% YoY growth and driving base penetration to 66%.

Ufone 4G launched ‘Super 5’, a flexible connectivity plan for up to five users, offering shared data and voice under a single subscription. Designed for families, friends, and small teams, it provides a simple and cost-effective way to stay seamlessly connected.

Ufone’s digital sub-brand ‘Onic’ crossed 300,000 subscribers in May 2025, achieving 132% YoY growth by delivering a seamless, fully digital model designed around customer needs. By enhancing its position as the truly digital brand of Pakistan, Onic is redefining the entire experience and setting new benchmarks in how users connect and engage.

UBank is on its way to becoming one of Pakistan’s leading microfinance banks by optimizing its branch network, enhancing efficiency, and delivering a seamless customer experience.

PTCL Group’s expanding digital ecosystem continued to thrive during HY 2025. Its mobile wallet (UPaisa) surpassed 1 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), reflecting 155% YoY growth, while the Group’s self-care app UPTCL crossed 5 million MAUs, signaling a rise in digital engagement and customer empowerment.

PTCL Group’s recent triumphs at the Pakistan Digital Awards and Effie Pakistan stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to customers, as we continue to deliver best-in-class experiences across every touchpoint. Winning in diverse categories – from digital innovation and social media to corporate reputation and customer engagement – reflects not just creative excellence, but our dedication to redefining connectivity and enriching lives. This recognition is powered by the trust of millions of customers who inspire us to keep raising the bar, proving that when bold ideas meet customer focus, remarkable success follows.

Social Impact: ‘Dil Se’ Initiatives Making a Difference

PTCL Group continued to create meaningful impact through its flagship platform Dil Se, driven by values of digital inclusion, compassion, and innovation. Key initiatives include:

Under ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ talented women entrepreneurs designed the official Peshawar Zalmi kit for PSL 2025. The initiative was featured exclusively in BBC, receiving widespread recognition.

The AI-powered fashion show presented at the Ba-Ikhtiar graduation ceremony in Islamabad was featured on the World Economic Forum blog, highlighting how technology can foster inclusive progress.

The Clean Water Project, originally launched to benefit 15,000 people in Thar, is now expanding to reach 200,000 individuals. The next phase will introduce sustainable solutions including wells, reverse osmosis (RO) plants, and rainwater harvesting systems to ensure long-term access to clean drinking water.

