PTCL Group Dominates Pakistan Digital Awards 2025 with Six Wins, Reaffirming Its Digital Leadership and Storytelling Power

PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G) made a commanding statement at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, sweeping the evening with an unmatched six wins across key categories. Recognized for both creative brilliance and service-led innovation, the Group led the industry by capturing awards that reflected its bold, diverse, and people-first approach to digital engagement. From emotionally resonant national campaigns to tech-powered customer solutions, the wins are a powerful testament to the Group’s expansive digital footprint and its ability to connect, inspire, and lead.

At the heart of the celebration was Seenataan, a stirring tribute to Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem, which took home the coveted title of Best Digital Campaign of the Year. The campaign moved hearts across the country, blending world-class storytelling with national pride to create a moment that went far beyond advertising. Rich in emotion and grounded in purpose, Seenataan underscored the Group’s belief that digital platforms can be used not just to sell, but to spark something deeper, pride, unity, and belief in the power of our own.

Pakistan Digital Awards 2025

Adding further depth to the Group’s achievement was the recognition of the PTCL Group My Reward App as Best Discount and Deals Application, applauded for reimagining how customers engage with loyalty platforms, offering value, simplicity, and seamless digital experiences. The Best Use of Bots award went to the PTCL WhatsApp Bot, which is redefining customer service by bringing intelligent, real-time support to users with just a message.

Ufone 4G’s Sim Lagao Campaign won Best SMS Marketing Campaign, recognised for its effective, high-reach communication strategy to revive customer engagement. The Free Unlimited Snapchat Offer took home Best Social Media Campaign, celebrated for its sharp understanding of youth behavior and ability to connect authentically through culturally relevant platforms. Rounding off the wins, Ufone’s Zalmi Women League campaign was honoured for its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, marking a progressive step forward in how brands engage with social causes through sport and digital storytelling.

With six diverse wins, PTCL Group has not only demonstrated its ability to lead with creativity and customer focus, but also its agility in adapting to the digital habits, passions and expectations of a new generation. Whether it’s empowering athletes, enabling communities, rewarding loyalty or simplifying support, the Group continues to redefine what digital leadership looks like in Pakistan’s telecom and tech landscape.

