PTCL Group extends a compassionate hand to Pakistanis affected by recent natural disasters in Morocco and Libya

PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G) has launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in response to the devastating natural calamities across the North African countries, Morocco and Libya. The initiative aims to connect families in Pakistan with their loved ones in these crisis-stricken countries to help them find strength and solace during these tough times.

As these two countries are home to a considerable Pakistani diaspora that has been affected by these calamities, PTCL Group has stepped forward to alleviate the suffering of impacted Pakistanis. Ufone 4G was the first to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Morocco, and now PTCL is expanding the initiative’s scope by offering free calls to both Morocco and Libya.

The offer is valid for 15 days from September 19 to October 03, 2023, providing 30 minutes of free International Direct Dialing (IDD). However, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) will be in place, allowing each subscriber to use a total of 30 minutes of free calling over the 15-day period for both countries. This offer is inclusive and available to all PTCL customers, regardless of their subscription plan or package.

Ufone 4G has also launched a 7-day call package for Libya and Morocco that includes 30 minutes of free International Direct Dialing (IDD). The package for both countries can be subscribed by dialing code *2255#. The facility remains valid for an entire month, providing ample time for affected individuals and their families to reach out to one another, facilitate the search, and rescue as required.

PTCL Group being a socially responsible organization actively contributes to the well-being of society.

