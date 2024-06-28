PTCL Group integrates advanced AI to achieve customer service excellence

PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has collaborated with STech.ai to integrate an innovative AI-based platform that leverages advanced technologies, including Urdu-based Large Language Models (LLMs), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML)F to enhance its customer services system.

The platform aims to enhance quality management systems by providing enriched customer sentiment analysis and valuable insights, driving PTCL’s overall customer experience strategy. The strategic initiative underscores PTCL Group’s commitment to excellence in customer experience.

Customer centricity is paramount at PTCL Group, which inspires the Group’s commitment to excellence in both customer experience and services delivery. The company continuously invests, innovates, and refines its business processes. It leverages innovative technologies and customer feedback to enhance every interaction and ensures that each service touch point is seamless, responsive, and efficient to foster a reliable and enriching experience for its valued customers. Looking ahead, the integration of innovative AI will elevate customer experiences to unprecedented heights, setting a new benchmark for the entire industry.

Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Leveraging contemporary technologies like AI shall be the enabler to improve our customer experience significantly. AI is set to revolutionize the industry, and it is a proud moment for PTCL Group to be at the forefront of this journey.”

Ahmad Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer, remarked, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the industry’s first Urdu Language AI-enabled Customer Services platform. This initiative aligns with our vision and underscores our commitment to being the best in customer experience. The use of this program will significantly enhance our customer experience in the days to come.”

Adeel Saeed Chaudry, CEO of STech.ai, (originating from the MENA region) stated, “Partnering with PTCL Group is a proud milestone for us. As a pioneering AI company specializing in Conversational AI under the brand BOTWA, our latest AI-driven customer experience solutions demonstrate our commitment to digital transformation and excellence in customer service.

PTCL Group is the backbone of Pakistan’s telecommunications and digital services landscape. It is distinguished by its extensive telecom and digital infrastructure serving a nationwide user base. Its state-of-the-art fiber network, comprehensive cellular and digital services, along with financial offerings, play pivotal roles in enhancing both personal and professional aspects of the lives of millions of customers each day.

