PTCL Group joins hands with NOWPDP for Justuju Internship Program for Persons with Disabilities

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone has signed an MoU to launch 2nd batch of Justuju Internship Program in collaboration with Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP).

Justuju includes a structured professional development plan for PWDs, focusing on training and enabling them to be part of the country’s mainstream socio-economic system. PTCL Group will induct 20 interns, as identified, and recommended by NOWPDP for internship at PTCL and Ufone offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain and Executive Director, NOWPDP, Omair Ahmed, signed the MoU in Islamabad at PTCL HQ for building capacity, sensitizing employees, and creating employment opportunities for the PWDs due to be inducted under the program.

Sharing his thoughts at the MoU signing ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, “We are glad to partner with NOWPDP for Justuju Internship Program through which PTCL Group endeavours to enable PWDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive work environment. PTCL and Ufone being national organizations, endorse and practice inclusivity, where everyone can contribute towards business growth and the country’s economy.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Omair Ahmed, Executive Director, NOWPDP, said, “We are glad to join hands with PTCL and Ufone to enable and empower Persons With Disabilities through special training in digital technology. We strongly believe in the strength and ability of these people to make a difference for themselves and the society. We are glad that our collaboration with PTCL and Ufone will provide them the support and encouragement they need to rewrite their destiny. We are eager to carry forward this collaboration to make a significant impact for this marginalized social group.”

The participants of Justuju program will work alongside PTCL and Ufone team members on various projects and get first-hand work experience and insights about the corporate world. PTCL Group’s robust mentorship system will focus on capacity building and skill enhancement of the participants to prepare them for their career goals. PTCL Group also sensitizes its employees to provide a supportive and friendly working environment to the new team members.

NOWPDP is working for inclusion and empowerment through equal employment opportunities for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), with promise and potential for growth.

This initiative is an extension of PTCL Group’s long-term commitment for promoting diversity and inclusivity to further strengthen its work culture as well as to create shared value for the society.