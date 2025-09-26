PTCL Group & Mercantile Offer iPhone 17 with Extended Warranty, Insurance, Connectivity Benefits and Exclusive Perks

PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited & Ufone 4G), in collaboration with Mercantile, Apple’s authorized distributor in Pakistan, is offering the highly anticipated iPhone 17 nationwide. The rollout brings customers an unparalleled blend of the most famous gadget with cutting-edge technology and unmatched value.

Every iPhone 17 purchased through this collaboration comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty, comprising one year from Apple and an additional year from Mercantile, along with instant theft and damage insurance worth up to PKR 400,000. All warranty related claims will be facilitated seamlessly through Apple’s authorized service centers & Mercantile service centers across Pakistan.

PTCL Group has further enhanced the offer with exclusive perks for its Ufone and PTCL broadband users. New and existing Ufone 4G subscribers will receive a free eSIM plus a premium connectivity bundle featuring with over 1 TB mobile data for six months, along with 1,000 off-net and 10,000 on-net minutes monthly for six months. PTCL broadband customers can enjoy 50 Mbps speeds at the price of 30 Mbps for a full year, ensuring both savings and superior connectivity.

To celebrate the launch, UPaisa and UPTCL customers will have the chance to win a free iPhone 17. The first 100 buyers will also receive a complimentary Apple charger, while all customers can enter a lucky draw to win Apple AirPods. Pre-booking comes with special cash discounts, making the offer even more rewarding. These exclusive benefits are available for both new and existing customers across PTCL, Ufone 4G, and UPaisa.

Alongside Apple’s innovation, PTCL Group is empowering users with high-speed broadband and 4G services that deliver seamless performance every day. By combining world-class devices with reliable connectivity, we are making the digital experience more powerful, secure, and rewarding for our customers.

