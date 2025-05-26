PTCL Group Partners with Mercantile for iPhone 16 Rollout in Pakistan

PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited & Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has partnered with Mercantile, Apple’s official distributor in Pakistan, to introduce exclusive iPhone 16 offerings that feature extended warranty, instant insurance, and tailored telecom benefits.

Mercantile is proud to bring authentic, PTA-approved Apple products to Pakistan, backed by a 2-year warranty exclusively for our Pakistani customers. Through our collaboration with PTCL Group, we’re also offering added peace of mind with accidental coverage and theft insurance of up to Rs. 400,000. We’re delighted to partner with PTCL Group to make Apple products more accessible for their customers.

The offer includes dedicated bundles for PTCL and Ufone 4G users. Ufone 4G customers will get a free eSIM with 200 GB of data, 1,000 off-net, and 10,000 on-net minutes per month for six months, translating into savings of PKR 2,000 monthly. PTCL broadband users can access 50 Mbps internet at the price of 30 Mbps, saving PKR 3,100 per month for a full year.

To mark the launch, the first 100 buyers will receive complimentary Apple chargers. All customers will be entered into a lucky draw to win AirPods. Devices will be available online and through selected PTCL Joint Shops in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, with both delivery and in-store pickup options. The offer is open to all existing and new users of PTCL, Ufone 4G, and UPaisa.

Mercantile Pacific, a global leader in device lifecycle management with operations in more than 50 countries, brings extensive expertise to this collaboration. The rollout of iPhone 16 models marks the beginning, with additional variants to follow.

This initiative further strengthens PTCL Group’s position as a leading technology company driving digital innovation, customer convenience, and inclusive connectivity across Pakistan.

