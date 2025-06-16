PTCL Group & TPL Insurance Partner to Enable Device Financing for Enterprises through Financial Guarantee Framework

Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and digital services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has partnered with TPL Insurance to launch a groundbreaking financial guarantee system aimed at adoption of digital tools, handhelds and IoT equipment across industries and organizations irrespective of their size.

This game changing collaboration allows PTCL group to take its Device-as-a-service portfolio to new heights while offering ease of payments and significantly reducing the upfront investment overheads for small and large businesses alike. Under the program PTCL Group will offer a rich spectrum of devices covering flagship phones, tablets, customized handhelds, IoT, digitalizing and networking equipment. Thanks to TPL Insurance’s novel credit risk mitigation solution, PTCL group will deliver flexible payments plans to reinforce its commitment to deliver secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions to technologically empower Pakistan’s evolving business landscape.

Speaking on the partnership, Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solution Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said,

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to building strong, future-ready partnerships that support business growth across Pakistan. We look forward to working closely with TPL Insurance to explore more strategic initiatives that enable greater access to technology and financial inclusion.”

Sharing his thoughts, Muhammad Aminuddin, Chief Executive Officer, TPL Insurance, said, “We are pleased to partner with PTCL Group in introducing innovative financing solutions for businesses. This marks the beginning of a broader relationship, and we are confident that together we can unlock more opportunities that support digital and economic advancement.”

This collaboration represents a significant step in PTCL Group’s strategy to create enterprise-focused solutions and foster financial inclusion through technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

