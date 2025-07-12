Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is going through a mixed phase. The company’s latest performance shows strong revenue growth, but it also highlights the challenges that lie ahead. A recent report by the Finance Division highlights a major hurdle in the PTCL Telenor deal, as the company faces regulatory challenges, spectrum costs, and foreign exchange risks. These risks are linked to its plan to acquire Telenor Pakistan. If not handled well, this big deal could put extra pressure on PTCL’s financial health.

Despite the tough situation, PTCL’s revenue grew in fiscal year 2024. The Group’s total revenue rose mainly because of Ufone’s 4G expansion and UBank’s progress in microfinance. PTCL’s main business also grew, with gains in broadband and corporate services.

PTCL Group’s Big Plans Face Hurdles Amid Telenor Deal

Ufone, PTCL’s mobile arm, made strong progress in its 4G network. It added many new users and increased its market share in 4G. But growing the network and paying for new spectrum needs huge investment. Ufone also faces tough competition from big players like Jazz and Zong, which limits its pricing power and profit margins.

UBank, PTCL’s microfinance arm, continued to grow fast. It focused on digital and branchless banking. This helped increase the Group’s overall revenue. But giving out more microloans brings more risk. If borrowers fail to pay back, UBank’s finances could suffer.

One of PTCL Group’s biggest steps this year is its plan to buy all of Telenor Pakistan. This deal could help PTCL gain around 45 million more subscribers. It would make PTCL stronger in the cellular market. But the move also brings big risks.

The Group must secure approvals and arrange funds for the deal. It needs to make sure that taking on more debt does not weaken its balance sheet. Integrating Telenor’s staff and systems with PTCL’s operations could be tricky too.

Finance costs are rising. PTCL’s debt levels have grown, which means paying more interest. Higher finance charges and a tough economic climate put more stress on earnings.

Employee liabilities, especially pensions, are another concern. Pension obligations have increased sharply. Any negative outcome here could affect PTCL’s cash flow further.

PTCL’s traditional fixed-line business keeps shrinking. Revenue from this segment is falling as more people move to wireless options. Maintaining old copper networks is costly but yields a lower return.

To keep up, PTCL is investing in fibre-to-the-home, network upgrades, and plans for 5G. Ufone is also focusing on 5G readiness to stay competitive. UBank aims to reach more people through digital banking. But all these plans need heavy investment at a time when the Group is already under financial strain.

Pakistan’s tough economic conditions add to the challenge. Rising energy prices and new taxes increase operational costs. Regulatory payments and possible penalties also remain a risk.

PTCL’s bold move to buy Telenor could change the game. But success will depend on careful management, funding, and smooth integration. If handled well, it can help PTCL Group strengthen its position in Pakistan’s telecom market.

However, risks remain high. The Group must balance its growth plans with smart cost management and debt control to secure a stable future in the digital era.