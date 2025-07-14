PTCL in Hot Water as Lawmakers Demand Disciplinary Action Over Non Compliance

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Aminul Haque, held a detailed session to review matters related to the sale and purchase of PTCL properties. The meeting took a serious tone as PTCL officials came under fire for not submitting written responses to the committee’s queries on time.

Chairman Aminul Haque expressed dissatisfaction, stating that PTCL should have provided written answers at least three to four days prior to the session, so that committee members could review them in advance. The delay led to intense criticism from multiple members.

MNA Sher Ali, visibly frustrated, demanded action,

“This is not a board meeting of PTCL. Disappointment is not enough. Disciplinary proceedings should be initiated.”

Adding to the session, Etisalat Group CEO Hatem Dowidar joined via Zoom and briefed the committee. He emphasized the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE, and highlighted Etisalat’s focus on 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for future growth.

The Privatization Commission also delivered a briefing regarding PTCL properties. Officials explained that PTCL was privatized in 2006 under an international agreement and is now a subsidiary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom. They stated that further details could be shared only after the Ministry’s approval, and requested the discussion be held in camera.

This triggered another round of criticism. MNA Sadiq Memon questioned the last-minute nature of this request and labeled it as an administrative failure by both the IT Ministry and the Privatization Commission. “If you wanted an in-camera briefing, you should have informed us earlier,” he remarked.

PTCL officials clarified that the sale agreement was not directly with PTCL, but with the Government of Pakistan and Etisalat Group. However, this clarification failed to ease the concerns of the committee.

Sher Ali again criticized PTCL representatives, stating, “You’re not sitting in your board of directors meeting here; this is Parliament. You are answerable.”

Responding to the situation, the Parliamentary Secretary for IT and Telecom suggested that the next meeting on PTCL should be held in camera to allow full transparency and frank discussion. Chairman Aminul Haque agreed and postponed the PTCL property agenda to the next in-camera session.

The session ended with clear dissatisfaction among committee members regarding PTCL’s cooperation and the need for greater accountability and transparency moving forward.

