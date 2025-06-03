PTCL Integrates Software Driven Storage Platforms from Dell Technologies to Modernize its Data Center Infrastructure

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has teamed up with renowned technology solutions provider, DWP Technologies to integrate software driven Enterprise and Mid-tier storage platforms from Dell Technologies to modernize its data center infrastructure.

A signing ceremony was held in Islamabad to formalize the partnership, attended by Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone, 4G, and Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd., along with senior management from PTCL Group, DWP and Dell Technologies.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation journey, PTCL is focused on upgrading its storage infrastructure to boost operational efficiency, enhance performance, and ensure scalability to meet the growing data demands of its network. This modernization effort will streamline PTCL’s operations and solidify its position as a leader in the telecommunications sector. The current mission-critical platform and ecosystem supporting PTCL and Ufone4G, which spans three sites using enterprise replication services (SRDF), will remain fully supported and maintained throughout this initiative, ensuring uninterrupted operations and business continuity.

The upgraded infrastructure introduces several advanced features designed to elevate PTCL’s service delivery and operational effectiveness. It incorporates a three-site active-active metro architecture as part of an enhanced availability initiative, allowing PTCL to maintain continuous service even during localized disruptions. Additionally, the platform is built with scalability in mind, capable of accommodating the future needs of PTCL Group.

The transformation also features significant operational benefits, including drastic reduction in PTCL’s Data Center footprint, along with its power and cooling requirements, leading to lower operational costs and greater energy efficiency.

Sharing his thoughts, Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said,

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in PTCL’s digital transformation journey, besides stamping PTCL’s authority in Data Center innovation and digital transformation. By modernizing our infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our operational capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our enterprise customers.”

Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies said, “Our collaboration with PTCL and Dell Technologies underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with transformative technology solutions, and showcases our expertise in delivering scalable, efficient, and reliable infrastructure that drives operational excellence. We are proud to partner with two industry leaders to help shape the future of telecommunications in Pakistan and beyond.”

The recent upgrade to PTCL’s data infrastructure is a key milestone in fostering technological innovation and future readiness, which enables the company to seamlessly address the growing and evolving needs of its individual and enterprise customers.

