Internet Crashed: Complete Outrage across Pakistan

Pakistan experienced a total PTCL Internet outage on Friday, when Internet services went down across the country at 7 a.m. (19th August 2022).

According to the details, the Internet outage in Pakistan began at 7 a.m. before working hours, and major Internet Service Providers such as (Pakistan Telecommunication Limited) PTCL, Stormfiber supported by Cybernet, Ufone, and Mobilink Jazz were affected.

There was no mention of the Internet outage in Pakistan, which has a direct impact on the banking system throughout the country, in the mainstream media. Almost all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) users are venting on Twitter. Meanwhile, PTA has stated that it is monitoring the situation and that further updates will be provided as needed.

The authority stated on Twitter, “As reported by PTCL, an issue has been reported in data networks between South and North, causing internet connectivity issues.”

PTCL internet is already trending on Twitter, while users of other ISPs such as Nayatel, Zong, Jazz, and Telenor are also reporting issues with internet browsing in a number of regions.

Optical fibre networks have been damaged as a result of heavy rains and flash floods in parts of Sindh and Central Punjab. As a result, we regret that many of our customers may be experiencing service disruptions. As a top priority, our field teams are working hard to restore services.

“The PTA is monitoring the situation and will provide further updates,” the statement said.

A number of users also took to social media to report the outage of internet service.